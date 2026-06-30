South Africa: Police Tell Bosses to Fire Illegal Workers or Shut Down

Funda ngesiZuluBy Celani Sikhakhane

· KwaZulu-Natal police told business owners that companies employing undocumented foreign nationals are breaking the law and could face closure.

· Police say officers will protect peaceful 30 June protests but will act against anyone involved in violence, intimidation or other criminal activity.

KwaZulu-Natal police have sent a strong warning to businesses employing undocumented foreign nationals.

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They say companies that break immigration laws should not expect police protection if problems arise.

The warning was delivered during a meeting between senior South African Police Service officials and members of the Zululand Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Police met business leaders ahead of the nationwide demonstrations planned for 30 June, when anti illegal immigration groups are expected to protest across the country.

Major General Anthony Gopaul said businesses play a vital role in growing the economy and creating jobs.

He said police understand that many business owners are worried about the planned protests, but officers are ready to protect law abiding citizens and businesses.

"We all know that the business sector is critical for economic growth and economic stability in the province," said Gopaul.

"This is not a period for police to be making speeches, but to execute the plan in securing residents of this province, their property, businesses and critical infrastructure."

He said illegal immigration remains a law enforcement issue that police cannot ignore.

Police have already increased operations across the province to identify and arrest undocumented foreign nationals for deportation.

"It is an ongoing operation and we urge communities to continue giving us information about places where undocumented foreign nationals are hiding," he said.

Gopaul also urged businesses to build closer working relationships with local police stations and district commanders so they can respond quickly when needed.

He had a strong message for employers.

"If your business is employing undocumented foreign nationals, shut down that business because you are breaking the law," he said.

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"We will not sit around the table and discuss securing businesses of people who are breaking the law."

He said businesses that employ workers legally and follow South African laws have nothing to fear.

"If your business is in good standing and doesn't employ or exploit undocumented foreign nationals, you have nothing to worry about," he said.

Gopaul assured business owners that Richards Bay and other key economic areas would be heavily protected during the demonstrations.

"Safety is guaranteed on 30 June 2026 and beyond," he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Jomo Sibiya, as well as chief executive officers and senior managers from companies across the King Cetshwayo District.

Police have also met organisers of the March and March campaign, which is leading the nationwide demonstrations.

KwaZulu-Natal police said they will not stop lawful protests but will ensure they remain peaceful and within the law.

Nationally, police have cancelled leave for many officers and increased security ahead of the demonstrations as authorities prepare for possible protests in several provinces.