Rwanda, Kenya Sign Deal for Petroleum Importation Through Northern Corridor

Rwanda and Kenya have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the importation of refined petroleum products into Rwanda through the Northern Corridor transit route.

The agreement was signed on Monday, June 29, bringing together officials from both countries, including Rwanda's Minister of Trade and Industry Antoine Marie Kajangwe, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya Ernest Rwamucyo, and Kenya's High Commissioner to Rwanda Janet Oben.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Kenya sign deal to make cross-border payments easier

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This will enable Rwanda to source its bulk petroleum products using Kenya's infrastructure for transportation and storage," reads a statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM).

Speaking after the signing, Minister Kajangwe said the MoU reflects a shared strategic vision and reaffirms the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

He noted that the Northern Corridor has long served as a strategic economic lifeline connecting regional economies, particularly linking inland countries to the port of Mombasa.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Kenya military chiefs discuss strengthening defence cooperation

By optimising Kenya's port and pipeline infrastructure, he added, the two countries will strengthen regional value chains, improve energy security, enhance supply resilience and advance regional economic integration.

Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi explained what the agreement means.

"Today, I signed an MoU between Kenya and Rwanda to facilitate the importation of refined petroleum products for Rwanda through Kenya's Northern Corridor transit route. A major milestone in our bilateral relationship and regional integration," he said.

Rwanda and Kenya already maintain several cooperation frameworks, including those aimed at strengthening cross-border trade, payments and regulatory coordination. Among them is the Kigali Declaration on Fintech License Passporting signed in March, which further deepens this partnership.