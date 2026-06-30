Namibia: Health Ministry Promises 60 Ambulances Over Three Years

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says it will acquire 60 ambulances over the next three fiscal years as part of efforts to strengthen emergency medical response services across the country.

Health minister Esperance Luvindao has told the National Assembly that the plan forms part of a broader vehicle replacement and fleet management strategy aimed at improving ambulance availability and response times.

She said 36 ambulances were commissioned in May 2025 and distributed across regions, while nine additional panel van ambulances will be deployed within three weeks, including to areas such as the Hardap region.

"The total number of the ambulances procured is what the resources appropriated to the ministry could bear," Luvindao said.

She said the ministry is also reviewing existing vehicle deployment to potentially reallocate resources to areas in need, including Mariental.

According to Luvindao, a vehicle replacement plan is in progress alongside efforts to strengthen fleet management systems to ensure timely maintenance and repairs.

Over the medium to long term, she said, the ministry aims to procure 60 ambulances over the period from the 2025/26 financial year to 2027/28, while also exploring partnerships to secure additional vehicles.

Luvindao said the measures are intended to improve emergency medical response services and ensure access to healthcare across all regions.