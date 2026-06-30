Namibian Truck Drivers Flee South Africa Amid Xenophobia Fears

Namibian transport companies are withdrawing their drivers from South Africa ahead of a planned anti-immigrant protest, as fears of xenophobic violence disrupt cross-border trade.

The protest, planned in the neighbouring country for tomorrow, coincides with the 30 June deadline protesters have set for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa (SA).

Transworld Cargo manager Fritz Kaufmann on Thursday told The Namibian the company will withdraw all its truck drivers from SA before the weekend.

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"The last trucks will return on Friday, and then we'll see how the situation develops," he said.

Kaufmann said the decision would affect trade, but protecting employees comes first.

"If equipment is damaged and burnt, that's one thing. But if people's lives are taken, it's not negotiable," he said.

He said Namibia's reliance on imports from SA means the impact could extend beyond one company.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency, Namibia last month imported about N$12 billion to N$12.6 billion worth of goods from SA.

DELIVERIES SUSPENDED

Samco Import and Export CC owner Shamil Dirk says his company has suspended deliveries to SA until at least Wednesday after the company's insurer warned of security risks.

Samco transports goods for Rani Group of Companies stores.

"Our drivers are scared. The insurance told us if we want to send our trucks there, it will be at our own risk," Dirk says.

The Namibian government last week called for the voluntary repatriation of Namibians living in SA.

The government has asked those who wish to return home to register with the embassy in SA while it finalises transport arrangements.

Namibia's high commissioner to South Africa, Nangula Ithete, says the repatriation process is still in its early stages and is unlikely to be completed before tomorrow's planned protest.

"Obviously we will not meet the marchers' deadline," she says.

Ithete says registration centres are being prepared through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security.

"We are still at the preliminary level and we are now putting up some WhatsApp groups so that we pass the information on to all Namibian nationals," she says.

South African member of parliament Lerato Ngobeni has, however, rejected claims that recent incidents are xenophobic attacks.

She says SA is simply dealing with illegal immigration and weak border controls.

Ngobeni says illegal immigration, not people's nationality, is the problem.

'NAMIBIANS NOT ATTACKED'

"I have personally never heard of Namibians who have been attacked as a group or as Namibians. The problem we have is with illegality," she says.

She says public protests are often misunderstood.

"Of course, no law-abiding and mentally stable individual will just go out and attack people," Ngobeni says.

Namibian Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union commander-in-chief Petersen Kambinda has expressed concern over the situation.

He is urging South African authorities to protect Namibian truck drivers.

Kambinda says reported attacks appear to target illegal immigrants and expresses hope that Namibian drivers would not be affected.

"Our hope is that the South African government mobilised all the necessary precautions to make sure no violence is experienced. People's lives matter the most.

"We wish the South African authorities would escort our drivers to prevent any harm," he says.

Kambinda's comments come after The Namibian two weeks ago reported that Namibia's Mbishi Transport owner, Ufemia Mbishi, says the company has received little assistance from the South African Police Service and the Namibian high commission in SA in its efforts to trace a missing 24-seater bus which was allegedly hijacked in the neighbouring country.

Hijackers allegedly held the bus driver for about five hours on 9 June before he was released unharmed, while the bus remains missing.

'PEACEFUL' PROTEST

According to the latest South African media reports, the South African Police Service will deploy large camera-equipped vehicles during tomorrow's protest to monitor events, manage crowds and record proceedings.

The police have also urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully and within the law.

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma last week said Namibians are not targets of the anti-immigrant movement in SA.

At the same time, Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister of international relations and trade Rodney Cloete questioned the Namibian government's commitment to protecting its citizens.

Last month, hundreds of foreign nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Somalia and Nigeria sought protection in Durban after saying local residents went door to door telling them to leave by the end of the month.

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South African media have since reported that Nigeria repatriated 324 of its citizens from SA on two evacuation flights.

Ghana has returned about 300 of its citizens from SA after they were considered to be at risk. Most of them were reportedly documented migrants.

The Namibian previously reported that the South African police confirmed the deaths of two Mozambican nationals during violence at the coastal town of Mossel Bay.

The deaths were the first to be officially linked to the anti-migrant protests across the country.

The police also said a South African teenager had been killed. Reports further indicate that dozens of shacks had been set alight, with some people still inside.

The South African government has been quoted saying it condemns attacks on foreign nationals and is working to improve social cohesion and migration management.

Groups such as Operation Dudula, which campaign against undocumented migration, have gained more attention in recent months.

The violence is believed to be linked to frustration over unemployment, crime, overcrowded public services and poor living conditions, with many people blaming undocumented migrants for these problems.