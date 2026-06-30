Sudan: Central Bank Governor Meets General Managers of Commercial Banks

Khartoum, June 29, 2026 (SUNA) -- Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), Amina Mirghani Hassan Al-Tom, met on Monday at the Bank's headquarters in Khartoum State with the General Managers of commercial banks operating in the country.

The CBOS Governor provided a comprehensive briefing on the Central Bank's efforts to stabilize the exchange rate through the injection of foreign currency into the banking sector to meet importers' financing requirements. She underscored the importance of close cooperation and coordination between the Central Bank and commercial banks to achieve the objectives of monetary policy, noting that the meeting forms part of the Bank's broader efforts to strengthen and implement its exchange rate stabilization strategy.

She stated that the Central Bank's market interventions and policy measures have resulted in a significant decline in the exchange rate, affirming that foreign currency injections will continue until market conditions return to normal. She also urged commercial banks to submit their clients' foreign currency financing requests for imports on a daily basis.

The Governor further revealed that the Central Bank is working to establish correspondent banking relationships with the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate trade flows through Sudan's formal banking system.

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She stressed that the success of the Central Bank's policies depends on a high degree of coordination and institutional harmony between the Central Bank and commercial banks, calling for professionalism, transparency, and a strong sense of responsibility to ensure the effectiveness of monetary policy and the achievement of its objectives.

Al-Tom also reaffirmed the Central Bank's commitment to addressing all challenges facing the banking sector, while maintaining continuous monitoring of exchange rate movements, assessing their impact, and adopting the necessary measures to further enhance market stability. The meeting also discussed a number of other issues related to the operations of the Central Bank and commercial banks.

For his part, Chairman of the Sudanese Banks Union, Abbas Abdullah, commended the Central Bank's consultative approach and its pivotal role in supporting economic stability during the post-war period. He also praised the Bank's efforts to regulate the foreign exchange market.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of upgrading banks' anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems, noting that the Central Bank's continued provision of foreign currency to meet importers' needs has contributed significantly to exchange rate stability, with the Sudanese pound showing steady appreciation on a daily basis.

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At the conclusion of the meeting, several bank general managers acknowledged the positive impact of the Central Bank's foreign currency injections and reaffirmed their full support for its policies, expressing confidence that these efforts would contribute to strengthening economic stability and guiding the country toward recovery.