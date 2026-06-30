Rwanda: MPs Demand Answers From Three Ministers Over Agric Issues

Members of Parliament have summoned the ministers of agriculture, trade, and local government to explain persistent shortcomings in the agriculture sector.

The ministers: Telesphore Ndabamenye (Agriculture and Animal Resources), Antoine Kajangwe (Trade and Industry), and Dominique Habimana (Local Government), were given three months to report back after the Chamber of Deputies, on Monday, June 29, adopted a report based on oversight visits to 251 sectors across all 30 districts.

ALSO READ: Senate summons PM over issues in livestock sector

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among other issues, the report found that maize seed varieties WH 403, WH 605 and WH 507, supplied through Tubura, One Acre Fund and Western Seed Company, failed to deliver the expected yields.

National production figures reflected the shortfall, with maize yields reaching 2.0 tonnes per hectare against the government's target of 2.26 tonnes per hectare.

The findings also highlighted shortcomings affecting other strategic crops. Potato seed was found to be old, scarce and poorly suited to local soil conditions, for example.

The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB)'s supply of certified rice seed was also found to be insufficient, in addition to some seed varieties being distributed in areas where climatic conditions were unsuitable.

ALSO READ: MPs raise concerns over urban farming, insurance gaps

Lawmakers said farmers who reported problems often received little or no feedback.

MP Germaine Mukabalisa pointed to what she described as a breakdown in coordination between RAB and district authorities.

"When there is a disease outbreak, districts contact RAB, which comes to collect samples, but after that, there is often no feedback," she said.

ALSO READ: Rwandan farmers list seven issues hurting staple crops

Lawmakers warned that without timely feedback on soil analyses, disease outbreaks or seed performance, district agriculture officers are unable to respond effectively, increasing the likelihood that farmers will continue planting underperforming inputs.

The findings come despite increased public investment in agriculture. The sector's budget has grown from Rwf128.7 billion in 2017 to Rwf225.4 billion in the current financial year, with a further increase to Rwf355.6 billion projected for the 2026/27 financial year.

The Chamber of Deputies also instructed the Office of the Auditor General to conduct a comprehensive audit of the seed value chain, including seed production, multiplication, research, inspection, certification and distribution.