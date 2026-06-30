Nigeria: Army Renews Commitment to Defend Nigeria, As Coas Calls for Prayers

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to defending Nigeria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, calling for prayers for the Armed Forces and the nation's leaders as they confront the country's evolving security challenges.

The renewed pledge was made during the Inter-Denominational Church Service held to mark the Nigerian Army's 163rd Anniversary Celebration, where the Service reflected on its legacy of patriotism, resilience and sacrifice while renewing its dedication to national service.

Represented by the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, Major General Maxwell Dangana, the COAS described the anniversary as an opportunity to appreciate God's faithfulness, honour fallen and serving heroes, and recognise the courage and professionalism of personnel deployed across various operational theatres.

According to him, "This occasion provides us with an opportunity to thank God for His mercies, reflect on our journey, celebrate our accomplishments, honour our heroes and renew our commitment to the defence of our dear nation. It is also a moment to appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of our personnel who continue to serve with courage and professionalism in various operational theatres across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"For 163 years, the Nigerian Army has remained a symbol of patriotism, resilience, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to national service. Throughout its illustrious history, the Army has continued to adapt to emerging security challenges while remaining steadfast in its constitutional responsibility of defending Nigeria's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The Army Chief noted that the anniversary served as a reminder of the Service's constitutional mandate, which is closely linked to the safety, prosperity and confidence of the citizens it is sworn to protect.

Calling for divine intervention, he said: "As we gather in worship today, let us offer prayers for our nation, for our leaders, for members of the Armed Forces and for all those deployed in defence of our country. Let us pray for divine wisdom, protection, peace, unity and prosperity for Nigeria. Let us also renew our commitment to the core values of loyalty, discipline, integrity, selfless service and professionalism."

In his homily, the Director of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic), Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Anthony Maimagani, urged troops to emulate Jesus Christ by protecting Nigerians with dedication and compassion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He encouraged Army personnel to apply their training, talents and expertise in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and serving humanity, stressing that: "When we offer service or assistance to others, we are rendering service to the nation and humanity.

"Just as major prophets in the Bible were called by God to forewarn people of their generation and proffer practical solution to their challenges, soldiers are called and trained to protect the nation."

This year's Nigerian Army Day Celebration is themed: 'Protecting the Nation and Serving the People: A Way Forward for the Nigerian Army.'