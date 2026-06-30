Kenya: Court Releases 'Mr Speaker Sir' TikToker On Sh100,000 Bond

30 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A Nairobi court has released content creator Ezekiel Kyama Nzyoki, popularly known online for his "Mr Speaker Sir" catchphrase, on a personal bond of Sh100,000 after he was charged over last year's anti-government protests that culminated in the invasion of Parliament Buildings.

Nzyoki faces charges linked to the June 25, 2024 demonstrations, during which protesters breached Parliament grounds amid nationwide unrest over government policies.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly entered the precincts of Parliament without lawful authority, an offence under the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act.

He is also accused of malicious damage to property contrary to Section 339(1) of the Penal Code.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The prosecution alleges that Nzyoki, together with other individuals who have not yet been arrested, destroyed property belonging to the Parliamentary Service Commission during the chaos at Parliament.

Among the items reportedly damaged are sections of the perimeter fence, the mausoleum flag post, furniture, ICT equipment, television screens, electrical installations, kitchenware and vehicles.

Prosecutors estimate the value of the damaged property at KSh41.2 million.

Nzyoki was arrested last week within the court premises shortly after he had been released on bail in a separate case before Magistrate Nyangena.

He was represented in court by Embakasi East MP and lawyer Babu Owino, who urged the court to grant reasonable bond terms.

Owino argued that the prosecution had not opposed the accused's release on bail and warned that excessive bond conditions would undermine Nzyoki's constitutional right to liberty.

The legislator further submitted that the charges before the court were not capital offences and that the court should not rely on allegations that had not yet been substantiated through evidence.

He also told the court that criminal proceedings were still at a preliminary stage and that the presumption of innocence remained protected under the Constitution.

While delivering the ruling, the trial magistrate noted that the prosecution had not presented any valuation report or supporting documentation to justify the claimed loss of Sh41 million cited in the charge sheet.

The court further observed that although the accused was alleged to have acted jointly with other suspects still at large, he could not bear responsibility for individuals who had not yet appeared before court.

Finding that the prosecution had failed to demonstrate compelling reasons to deny bail, the court released Nzyoki on a personal bond of Sh100,000 pending further proceedings.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.