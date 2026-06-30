South Africa: Ramaphosa Urges Calm Ahead of Anti-Migrant Protests - South African News Briefs - June 30, 2026

Hundreds of immigrants have been gathering outside a pop-up repatriation centre in Durban, seeking to leave South Africa before the looming 30 June “deadline” set by March and March.

Ramaphosa Urges Calm Ahead of Anti-Migrant Protests

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged calm ahead of the planned anti-illegal migrant protests, reports EWN. He said that, as much as the right to protest is a constitutional right, freedom of expression does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, nor to engage in acts of vandalism and violence. He said that the country's immigration system needs significant reform. He said government is already strengthening border management, tackling corruption and improving visa and asylum processes. Ramaphosa said the government not only has the responsibility to listen to legitimate concerns raised by South Africans, but to respond with effective action.

Motorists Get Major Fuel Price Relief

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South African motorists are set to benefit from significant fuel price cuts, reports SABC News. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announced reductions across petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin. Petrol prices will fall by nearly R2 per litre, diesel by between R3.13 and R3.58 per litre, while illuminating paraffin will drop by R6.97 per litre. The department attributed the decreases to lower international oil prices, a relatively stable rand against the US dollar and a reduction in the general fuel levy.

Informer Claims Fear Influenced Testimony on R300m Cocaine Bust

Alleged police informer Tumelo Nku has told the Madlanga Commission that parts of his earlier testimony were influenced by fear, reports EWN. He said after further consultation with a spiritual healer, he decided to submit a supplementary statement as he tries to clear his name in the R300 million cocaine bust in 2021, which he was involved in. Nku also revealed that he was introduced to an alleged trafficker involved in the drug bust by late African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Kebby Maphatsoe. Nku is expected to continue his testimony before the commission.

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