Malawi: Pan African Mining Breaks Silence - 'Not 2.5 Tonnes - Only 67kg of Exploration Samples Went to India'

Pan African Mining Limited has strongly refuted reports circulating on some media platforms and social media claiming that it exported 2.5 tonnes of granite from Malawi to India, clarifying that only 67 kilograms of carefully prepared composite exploration samples were legally sent abroad for specialised scientific analysis.

The company says the reports have misrepresented its exploration activities and created a false impression that large quantities of Malawi's mineral resources were exported without justification.

In a detailed statement, Managing Director Suresh Kumar Reddy explained that the material sent to India consisted of composite samples prepared from various rock and soil specimens collected during mineral exploration activities conducted under Exploration Licence No. EL 714/24.

According to Reddy, the 67 kilograms of samples were not raw granite blocks or commercial mineral exports, but representative composite samples assembled from numerous smaller rock and soil specimens collected across the licensed exploration area to enable comprehensive laboratory analysis.

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"The company did not send 2.5 tonnes of granite rock material from Malawi," Reddy said.

"Only 67 kilograms of composite samples, prepared from various types of rocks and soil samples collected within our licensed exploration area, were sent to accredited laboratories in India for analysis."

He explained that the decision to send the samples overseas was driven purely by technical requirements, as Malawi currently does not possess specialised laboratories capable of conducting advanced mineralogical, geochemical and other sophisticated scientific analyses required during mineral exploration.

Such laboratory examinations, he said, help determine the mineral composition, grade, economic potential and geological characteristics of exploration targets before companies can make decisions on whether mining is commercially viable.

Reddy stressed that sending exploration samples to internationally accredited laboratories is a normal and accepted practice across the global mining industry whenever the host country lacks the necessary testing facilities.

He said companies operating in many developing mining jurisdictions routinely send limited exploration samples to laboratories in countries equipped with advanced analytical technology.

The Managing Director further maintained that every stage of the sampling exercise, transportation and export of the composite samples complied fully with Malawi's Mining and Minerals Act, all applicable regulations and the specific conditions attached to the company's exploration licence.

He emphasized that the samples were exported solely for scientific testing and not for commercial purposes.

According to the company, suggestions that Pan African Mining removed 2.5 tonnes of granite from Malawi are false and misleading, and risk creating unnecessary public concern over the company's operations.

Reddy said inaccurate reporting had damaged the company's reputation and misrepresented what is standard practice in mineral exploration.

He reaffirmed Pan African Mining's commitment to transparency, responsible mineral exploration and full compliance with Malawi's mining laws and regulatory framework.

The company says it remains committed to contributing to the development of Malawi's mining sector while operating within the country's legal and environmental requirements.

Following the clarification, Pan African Mining has called on media houses, online publishers and social media platforms that published the reports alleging the export of 2.5 tonnes of granite to issue corrections and retractions with the same prominence as the original publications.

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The company argues that responsible journalism requires the correction of factual inaccuracies once verified information becomes available.

Reddy also indicated that while the company prefers the matter to be resolved through voluntary corrections, Pan African Mining reserves its legal rights should false or misleading information continue to be published.

The clarification comes amid growing public interest in Malawi's mining sector, where exploration companies are increasingly undertaking geological surveys aimed at identifying commercially viable mineral deposits before any mining operations can commence.

Industry experts note that during the exploration stage, companies routinely collect rock, soil and other geological samples for laboratory testing, an essential process that helps determine whether sufficient mineral resources exist to justify future investment in mining projects.