Zimbabwe: Footballers Union Demands Due Process Following Dismissal of Magalane From Caps United

THE Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) says it is closely monitoring the dismissal of CAPS United's Wallace Magalane following club president Farai Jere's public criticism of the goalkeeper after a costly error in Saturday's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Triangle.

Magalane was dismissed after conceding from a blunder before breaking down in tears as he walked off the pitch at half-time. He was unable to continue with the match and was substituted.

Following the incident, CAPS United terminated Magalane's contract, with launching a scathing attack on the goalkeeper.

"Some of these blunders cannot be made even by someone from primary school.

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"We don't want to see the boy near this project. Not at CAPS United. He will be getting his salary while at home. We are not taking anything away from him," Jere said.

His remarks have sparked criticism from sections of the football fraternity, with some describing them as harsh and unprofessional.

Reacting to the development, FUZ said while clubs have the right to make decisions regarding their playing personnel, footballers are entitled to fair treatment and due process in line with their employment contracts and the game's regulations.

"Footballers Union of Zimbabwe is closely monitoring the current situation involving our member Mr Wallace Magalane and CAPS Football Club.

"We are aware of the recent press media briefing by the club management on the issue and we will get full details from Mr Magalane so as to establish the full context of these events.

"In the interim, we strongly urge both parties to strictly respect their existing contractual obligations and to remain guided by established football rules and regulations," read part of the FUZ statement.

Magalane's dismissal has generated widespread debate among local football supporters, with many questioning the manner in which the matter was handled.

He becomes the third CAPS United player to leave the club under controversial circumstances in recent seasons.

Last year, Eric Manokore and Hastings Chapusha were also shown the exit door during the course of the season over match-fixing allegations.