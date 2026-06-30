Zimbabwe Repatriates 3,624 From South Africa As June 30 Xenophobia Fears Escalate

ZIMBABWE has repatriated 3,624 of its nationals from South Africa by June 26 as fears of xenophobic violence intensify ahead of an unofficial June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant pressure groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the neighbouring country.

According to the 2022 Zimbabwe Population and Housing Census, about 700,000 Zimbabweans live in South Africa, although unofficial estimates place the figure at between one and three million.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet George Charamba confirmed on X that 3,624 Zimbabweans had been repatriated by Friday, June 26.

However, figures released by South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) indicate that 8,200 foreign nationals were processed through the Beitbridge border between June 12 and 24, with 1,521 of them being Zimbabweans.

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Regional Immigration Officer Joshua Chibundu separately revealed that 24,211 Zimbabweans had voluntarily returned home since May 28.

Charamba said Zimbabwe and South African authorities had agreed to conduct screening and profiling at the Beitbridge Border Post to speed up the repatriation process.

"Following discussions between the two country-authorities, it has now been agreed that screening/profiling will take place at the Beitbridge Border post. This assists with pace and the security of returnees," Charamba wrote on X.

Social media has been flooded with videos showing Zimbabweans sheltering outside consular offices and overcrowded reception centres, with many exposed to cold and rainy weather while awaiting transport home.

At Beitbridge Border Post, heavy traffic has been reported, with some buses arriving without the required documentation. The Beitbridge Reception Centre has also come under pressure due to overcrowding, with shortages of sleeping space and overwhelmed facilities.

Charamba said government had waived import duties on household goods belonging to returning Zimbabweans.

"ZIMRA has been instructed to lift all taxes on household goods for returnees. Buses have been available to ensure Zimbabweans are taken home once processes are completed," he said.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, however, said thousands of Zimbabweans remained stranded, suggesting official efforts were reaching only a fraction of those requiring assistance.

The looming uncertainty follows calls by anti-immigrant group March and March, which has declared June 30 as the deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, warning of unspecified consequences.

Rights groups have warned the country could be on the brink of its worst outbreak of xenophobic violence in years.

South Africa has experienced repeated waves of xenophobic attacks over the past two decades. The deadliest violence erupted in 2008, while further attacks occurred in 2015 and 2019. The latest unrest has reportedly left at least three people dead, according to South African authorities, although Mozambican officials say five of their nationals have been killed.

Zimbabwe is not the only country repatriating its citizens. Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Uganda, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo have also organised evacuation efforts.

South Africa has processed more than 15,000 Malawian nationals, while Nigeria has evacuated hundreds of its citizens. Uganda has announced plans to repatriate 746 nationals.

South African Home Affairs Director-General Dr Tommy Makhode insisted the June 30 deadline was not an official government position.

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"The 30 June date you are hearing is not a government position. Our Constitution and immigration laws protect the rights of everyone inside South Africa, whether you are a citizen or a migrant," he said.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart blamed the Southern African Development Community (SADC), for failing to address governance challenges that have fuelled migration across the region.

"This volatility will only end when SADC decides to reign in rogue leaders and Governments throughout the region who/which have caused so many economic and political refugees to flood into South Africa," said Coltart.

Although government has stepped up repatriation efforts, the number of returnees remains a small fraction of the Zimbabwean population living in South Africa, raising questions over the capacity to respond should the security situation deteriorate further.