GOVERNMENT has announced a special duty waiver for Zimbabweans returning from South Africa, but has imposed strict conditions aimed at preventing "abuse by non-qualifying individuals".

Addressing journalists in Harare, Monday, Information Minister Soda Zhemu said the waiver covers personal and household goods, commercial equipment and one motor vehicle per returnee.

However, he said only vehicles purchased before December 31, 2022, and at least 10 years old will qualify for the rebate.

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While value-added tax (VAT) will still be payable, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) will apply flexible valuation methods to minimise the tax burden on returnees.

HealthCommunity InformationCommercial property and equipment will also qualify for the rebate provided they were acquired before the December 31, 2022 cut-off date. Zhemu said each application would be assessed individually to ensure only genuine returnees benefit.

"We are also pleased to advise that a special dispensation has been granted to our returnees," said Zhemu.

"Treasury has extended the concessions previously granted to Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders to our current returnees under the immigrants' rebate of duty, on the same terms and conditions. This is subject to appropriate evaluation to limit potential abuse by non-qualifying individuals."

He said the rebate would also apply to commercial property and equipment used by returnees in their businesses.

"For personal property and equipment of a commercial nature: A rebate of duty will apply to personal and household property, as well as property of a commercial nature that returnees were using in their businesses. This exempted property must also have been purchased prior to 31 December 2022," said Zhemu.

Government has also introduced flexible measures on arrival times to give returning residents sufficient time to clear their goods.

However, Zhemu stressed that the concession was not an open-ended waiver.

"We must clarify that the facility does not extend to new items and is subject to evaluation to prevent abuse, ensuring that only deserving returning citizens who have been displaced under these difficult circumstances are assisted," he said.

The duty waiver comes as thousands of Zimbabweans return home from South Africa following threats by anti-immigration pressure group March and March, which has given undocumented foreign nationals until June 30, 2026, to leave the country.

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The group has staged protests in several areas, with isolated incidents of violence reported against foreign nationals. South African police are investigating several killings, including those of two Mozambican men in Mossel Bay and a Malawian national in Pietermaritzburg.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the attacks and deployed security forces, but Zimbabweans continue to return home in large numbers.

As of last Friday, government had officially repatriated 3,624 Zimbabweans, while more than 30,000 others had returned voluntarily.

The Beitbridge Border Post alone has recorded more than 24,000 self-repatriations since May 28.

Zhemu said the duty waiver was intended to ease the reintegration of returning Zimbabweans while safeguarding public revenue through strict eligibility requirements.