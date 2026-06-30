Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Bans Mass Gatherings to Contain Ebola Outbreak

Mass gatherings have been banned in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital, Kinshasa, and three other provinces, Tshopo, Haut-Uele and Bas-Uele, to halt the spread of Ebola.

The current outbreak of the deadly disease has so far been detected in three provinces in the east, some 1,800 km from Kinshasa, but the authorities fear it spreading to the city of 18 million people.

No cases have been confirmed in the capital.

However, officials fear the disease could spread from the affected eastern provinces, where infections have risen to 1,274 and deaths to 360.

The move has drawn criticism from opposition groups, which accuse the government of using public health measures to block a planned protest against a proposed law.

Critics said that it could allow President Felix Tshisekedi to remain in power beyond the constitutional limit. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola for which there is no approved vaccine, has also spread to Uganda.

Health authorities warn that conflict in eastern Congo is complicating containment efforts.