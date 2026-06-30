Kenya: Cabinet Scraps Birth Certificate Fees to Fast-Track Shift to Digital IDs

30 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyans seeking birth certificates are set to benefit after the Cabinet approved the removal of fees associated with the documents.

The Cabinet chaired by President William Ruto says the decision is intended to make civil registration more accessible while supporting the government's plan to transition to a digital identification system.

Under the current framework, parents can register a birth free of charge within six months, but applications for late registration and replacement certificates attract processing fees amounting to Ksh150

The government says eliminating these charges will encourage more Kenyans to obtain birth certificates, which are essential for acquiring national identity cards, passports and accessing other government services.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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