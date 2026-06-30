Tanzania: No Family Left Behind As Tanzania Expands Universal Health Coverage

Tanzania — ACCESS to affordable and quality healthcare remains one of the most important measures of a country's commitment to improving the lives of its people. For many families, illness is not only a health challenge but also an economic burden that can affect livelihoods, education and household stability.

Recognising this reality, the Government of Tanzania, through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), continues to implement the Universal Health Insurance Programme aimed at ensuring that every Tanzanian can access healthcare services without being prevented by the cost of treatment.

The programme, which began in phases following the enactment of the Universal Health Insurance Act of 2023, represents a major step towards achieving broader health equity across the country. It seeks to transform healthcare access by reducing financial barriers and ensuring that citizens receive medical services when they need them most.

For years, one of the biggest challenges facing many households has been the high cost of medical care. Families with limited income often delay seeking treatment because they cannot immediately afford healthcare expenses. In some cases, this results in conditions becoming more serious, requiring more expensive treatment and placing greater pressure on families and communities.

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Universal health insurance is designed to address this challenge by creating a system where citizens can access services through insurance coverage rather than relying on direct payments at the point of illness. The programme aims to provide protection, particularly to vulnerable groups who are most affected by healthcare costs.

As part of the implementation strategy, the Government has prioritised poor and vulnerable households through collaboration between NHIF, the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), the Prime Minister's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO- RALG) and local government leaders. This partnership ensures that those who cannot afford insurance contributions are identified and supported.

In Ruvuma Region, the programme has already started producing positive results. More than 17,000 beneficiaries from poor households have been reached during the first phase of implementation. The development reflects the Government's effort to ensure that universal health coverage reaches communities beyond major towns and extends to ordinary citizens in rural areas.

Ruvuma Regional Health Insurance Fund Manager Hansi John said the Government provided an opportunity to register more than 11,000 households under the programme. So far, 53 per cent of the targeted households have completed registration, while the exercise continues in all districts across the region.

The registration process has not been without challenges. According to Hansi, one of the major obstacles has been the movement of residents due to agricultural activities. Many people in Ruvuma spend long periods in farming areas, making it difficult for officials to reach some beneficiaries at the required time.

However, with many residents now returning to their villages, registration efforts are expected to accelerate. The remaining households are expected to be reached as local authorities continue working with communities to complete the exercise.

The Government's decision to cover 100 per cent of insurance costs for these households demonstrates the importance placed on protecting vulnerable citizens. For families who struggle to meet daily needs, paying for healthcare insurance can be difficult. By taking responsibility for their contributions, the Government allows them to access treatment without fear of financial hardship.

The identification of beneficiaries is also designed to promote fairness and accountability. The process begins at the community level through village meetings where residents participate in identifying households considered to be in need.

After identification, the names are reviewed by social welfare officers and TASAF officials before being submitted to PMO - RALG for official registration into the NHIF system.

This approach ensures that communities participate in determining those who require support while reducing the possibility of excluding deserving households. It also strengthens trust between citizens and public institutions because beneficiaries are selected through a transparent process.

The Universal Health Insurance Programme is expected to bring several benefits to Tanzanians. Beyond providing access to treatment, it will help reduce high out-of-pocket spending during illness. Many families currently spend large portions of their income on medical expenses, sometimes selling assets or borrowing money to pay for healthcare.

With insurance coverage, families can protect their financial stability while ensuring that members receive medical attention when required. This financial protection is especially important for poor households, where one major illness can have long-term economic consequences. The programme will also strengthen preventive healthcare.

When people have insurance coverage, they are more likely to seek medical advice, undergo health screenings and receive early treatment. Early detection of diseases reduces complications, improves recovery outcomes and lowers the overall cost of healthcare. A healthier population also contributes to national development. Citizens who are physically well are able to work, attend school, run businesses and participate in economic activities. Therefore, investment in healthcare is not only a social responsibility but also a foundation for economic growth.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has repeatedly emphasised the importance of every Tanzanian having health insurance. She has maintained that good health is a key pillar of individual wellbeing and national development.

Under her leadership, the Government has continued strengthening the health sector through expansion and improvement of healthcare infrastructure, increased availability of medicines, recruitment of health professionals and continued reforms aimed at improving service delivery.

The Universal Health Insurance Programme is part of these broader reforms. By expanding insurance coverage, the Government seeks to create a healthcare system where quality services are available to citizens regardless of their income level or geographical location.

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Residents of Ruvuma Region have welcomed the initiative, saying it will reduce the burden of medical expenses on families with low incomes. They believe that access to insurance will encourage people to seek treatment earlier instead of waiting until illnesses become severe.

Some residents have also called for the registration process to be accelerated so that more Tanzanians can benefit from the programme. Their views highlight the importance of ensuring that universal health coverage reaches every community.

The success of the programme will depend on continued cooperation between government institutions, local leaders and citizens. Public awareness will also be critical to ensure that people understand how the system works and how they can benefit from it.

As Tanzania continues implementing universal health insurance, the vision is clear: Healthcare should not be determined by a person's ability to pay. Instead, every citizen should have the opportunity to access quality medical services whenever needed.

The expansion of health insurance coverage represents a major investment in the country's future. By protecting families from financial hardship, improving access to treatment and promoting preventive healthcare, Tanzania is moving closer to building a healthier and more productive society.

Universal health coverage is therefore more than an insurance programme. It is a commitment to protect lives, strengthen communities and ensure that every Tanzanian has a fair opportunity to a healthy and productive life.