Rwandan Content Creator Kagarara Goes Viral After Meeting Ashton Hall

Rwandan content creator Enock Uwizeye, popularly known as Kagarara or "Ashton Small," linked up with American fitness influencer Ashton Hall in Ghana, weeks after his viral parody of Hall's famous morning routine caught the attention of millions on internet.

The meeting, which took place during Hall's visit to Ghana, marked a full-circle moment for Kagarara, whose humorous recreation of Hall's signature routine became an internet sensation.

The video, which ended with the phrase, "Ashton Hall, this is Africa," attracted more than two million Instagram likes within three days and prompted Hall to acknowledge the Rwandan content creator.

Videos shared on June 28 show Hall warmly welcoming Kagarara in Ghana before the two posed for photos and took part in a series of fitness activities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Speed's Rwanda tour only second-most viewed Africa stream

"I wanted to bless a creator. When I saw your page and the energy that you have, I said, 'This is him.' Ashton Small, this is him," Hall said.

Hall also told Kagarara that many people admired him before asking what his biggest dream was.

"My dream is to show the whole world and show all of Africa that disability is not inability," Kagarara responded.

The pair later competed in a push-up challenge, with Kagarara outlasting Hall after the American influencer stopped while the Rwandan creator continued. They also lifted weights together, with Kagarara demonstrating his strength despite his disability.

Before they met, Kagarara had publicly invited Hall to visit Rwanda through a video message that highlighted his journey as a person living with a disability and his mission to inspire others.

"I was born disabled. Many people told me there were many things I could never do. Instead of listening to them, I chose to prove them wrong," Kagarara said.

He invited Hall to travel to Rwanda, not only to compete with him in fitness challenges but also to experience the country's beauty and witness the potential of people with disabilities.

"Come and explore the beauty of Rwanda, the Land of a Thousand Hills, and see the potential of people with disabilities. There is a story that needs to be seen by the world," he said.

Kagarara added that thousands of talented people with disabilities across Rwanda and Africa deserve greater visibility and recognition.

In the same message, he reminded Hall that he had previously defeated American YouTuber IShowSpeed in a push-up challenge before extending another invitation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Fans react as Speed's Rwanda tour sparks street frenzy and global exposure

"I competed with IShowSpeed and I defeated him. Guess who's next? You, Ashton. Come to Rwanda, compete with me, explore with me, and together let's show the world that fitness has no limits," he said.

A few days after Kagarara's invitation went viral, Hall shared a list of African countries he planned to visit, with Rwanda among the destinations.

Fans across social media celebrated the meeting as a significant milestone for Kagarara, who adopted the nickname "Ashton Small" after his parody videos inspired by Hall's content gained widespread popularity.

Kagarara, who has a short stature due to a disability, has built a growing international audience through comedy, motivational content and fitness challenges that promote inclusion and resilience. His message consistently encourages people to view disability as a source of strength rather than limitation.

Hall is an American fitness influencer, entrepreneur and online coach known for his motivational fitness content and disciplined lifestyle.

He rose to international prominence through videos showcasing his early morning routines, workouts and productivity habits, attracting millions of followers across social media platforms.