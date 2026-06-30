South Africa: Hundreds March in Support of Municipal Workers in Ngcobo

The workers staged a sit-in because their pension fund and tax contributions are not being paid over by the municipality

Members of the Ngcobo Yethu Civic Organisation marched to the offices of Dr AB Xuma Municipality on Monday, in support of municipal workers who are staging a sit-in.

The workers are complaining that their contributions to medical aid, provident fund, UIF and tax are not being paid over by the municipality.

The municipality says it is investigating.

Hundreds of members of the Ngcobo Yethu Civic Organisation marched to the offices of the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Monday in support of municipal workers who are staging a sit-in.

The organisation presented a memorandum of grievances and made renewed calls for the removal of municipal manager Khathutshelo Mulaudzi.

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Municipal workers embarked on a sit-in last week, arriving at work but not performing any duties. They claim the municipality has not paid over contributions to the South African Revenue Service, the medical aid scheme, the provident fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The march began at the Mthatha taxi rank and stopped at the police station, where a memorandum of grievances relating to policing was submitted.

Many businesses closed temporarily until the protesters had passed. Meanwhile, businesses owned by immigrants in the town centre remain closed indefinitely.

Protesters then went on to the municipal offices, where they were cheered by scores of municipal employees inside the premises.

A memorandum was received by the Speaker, Mandilakhe Kondile, who was accompanied by Mulaudzi. Protesters began shouting and chanting, "Mulaudzi must go!", renewing calls made during several earlier protests.

Speaking to GroundUp during the protest, the chairperson of the Ngcobo Yethu Civic Organisation Ngcobani Nkwele said, "Municipal workers are no longer rendering services to the people. They are angry because their money has been stolen. We are angry because this is affecting all of us as ratepayers. We are all paying rates; even those who live in villages have cars and pay for their licence discs."

Several municipal employees told GroundUp they had received letters from the Office of the Municipal Manager threatening them with suspension because of their participation in "unlawful or illegal strike action" in June.

Speaking to GroundUp after receiving the memorandum, Kondile said, "I'm aware of the problems related to monies that were deducted from employees but never reached their intended destinations. I spoke with relevant officials and they assured me that this matter is being attended to. I am waiting for an official report, but workers can raise the issue at the local labour forum."

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Kondile said the manner in which Mulaudzi had been treated was uncalled for, but people had the right to express themselves.

Ngcobo Yethu Civic Organisation has also claimed that undocumented immigrants are driving South Africans out of business. It wants traditional leaders to be able to monitor everyone who settles in their villages and know who is running spaza shops and liquor stores.

It is also calling for stronger by-laws to prevent illegal dumping and for the municipality to prioritise people from within Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality for jobs.