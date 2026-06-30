Kenya: Ruku Defends Mt Kenya East's Call for Political Independence

Nairobi — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has defended his call for Mt Kenya East to chart its own political course, insisting that every region has the right to make independent political decisions based on its unique interests and development priorities.

Speaking during a church service at AIPCK Church Gituamba in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, Ruku said regions across the country should embrace their distinct identities and focus on addressing the specific socio-economic challenges affecting their people rather than treating development and representation as uniform issues.

He argued that different regions face different realities and should therefore pursue development agendas tailored to their respective needs.

Ruku challenged the people of Kiambu to demand what rightfully belongs to their region, noting that their priorities may differ from those of communities in Murang'a Nyeri, Nyandarua and the eastern side of Mt Kenya.

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He said President William Ruto had demonstrated a commitment to serving all parts of the country, including regions that had been marginalized since independence.

The Cabinet Secretary maintained that recognizing regional identity should not be interpreted as promoting division but rather as a way of ensuring every community receives fair representation and equitable development.

"I don't hate Kikuyus, but we must be happy with our identity," Ruku said, adding that embracing one's identity should not be viewed as hostility towards other communities.

The CS further noted that Mt Kenya region is home to all communities in Kenya and who should feel represented in all aspects.

He said his remarks on Mt Kenya East had been misinterpreted by leaders pursuing selfish political interests, insisting that his message is intended to encourage political independence and self-determination for the region to the advantage of residents.

"We had generals who also fought for independence alongside generals from Mt Kenya West, and that is why we supported Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. It cannot be that when a son from Mt Kenya East is working with President Ruto, leaders from Mt Kenya West tell us the government is bad and that we should abandon it. We will not," he said.

Ruku maintained that just as Mt Kenya East has the right to determine its political future, residents of Mt Kenya Central and especially Kiambu County are equally free to make independent political choices without external influence.

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He also criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of misleading the people of the Mt Kenya region through political messaging driven by personal political interests.

According to Ruku, Gachagua failed to meet the region's expectations during his tenure as Deputy President and therefore lacks the moral authority to dictate the community's political direction.

The Cabinet Secretary further faulted opposition leaders, saying they had failed to deliver meaningful development despite having served in leadership for many years.

He urged residents of the Mt Kenya region not to be swayed into joining the opposition, arguing that they should remain focused on supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration's development agenda.

Ruku said political choices should be guided by the desire to accelerate development and improve livelihoods, adding that every region deserves the freedom to determine its own priorities while remaining united as one nation.