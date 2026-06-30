Namibia: Okauua Triumphs At Ndjiva Kauami Tournament

Okauua Rovers from Otjinene won the inaugural Ndjiva Kauami Open football tournament staged at Bobby Sissing Stadium in the capital on Sunday. The honorary tournament attracted 16 football teams from various parts of the country.

Kauami is a legendary African Stars FC goalkeeper, who was part of Okaserandu glorious moments during apartheid and after independence.

Okauua Rovers claimed the victory after defeating Ovimbongoro FC in the final by a solitary goal and crowned Ndjiva Kauami champions 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

En route to the final, Okauua locked horns against MK FC in the semifinals and emerged 5-3 on penalties after a one all draw in regulation time.

Another semifinal encounter saw Ovimbongoro FC clashing against Otjinoko FC, with the latter winning 6-5 on penalties following a one all stalemate in the 90 minutes to book their place in the final against Okauua Rovers.

Okauua Rovers midfielder Keita Hengari's last minute goal was enough to seal victory, and have them crowned champions of Ndjiva Kauami Cup.

In addition to the Cup, the champions pocketed N$10 000 and 18 gold medals while Ovimbongoro FC took home N$7 000 cash plus 18 silver medals.

Otjinoko FC and MK FC each pocketed N$4 000 as semifinalists.

Okauua Rovers head coach Fonso Tjatindi expressed his excitement for winning the competition saying that his players showed hunger from beginning.

"I am very happy, credit goes to the boys and the supporters who rallied behind this team. It was not an easy go, we played strong opponents and we showed our best despite the stiff competition," said the head coach.

Tjatindi added that the team used this tournament as a preparation for the upcoming Omaheke Top 8 competition which is slated for Gobabis next weekend.

Meanwhile, the tournament organiser Issy Katjipotu applauded the participating teams and urged them to continue contributing to the development of sports in the country.

"I am very thankful, your cooperation throughout has signaled that we are partners in taking sport forward. Our youth are in good hands and I was impressed with the display of the young talent during the tournament," he said.

Katjipotu added that the competition will continue next year, and he will source more sponsorships to add value to it. [email protected]