Mauritius: Imex Frankfurt 2026 - Mauritius Elevates Its Global Mice Ambitions

Mauritius successfully showcased its expanding Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) offering at IMEX Frankfurt 2026, one of the world's leading trade exhibitions for the business events industry, held from 19 to 21 May.

Led by the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), the Mauritian delegation brought together key industry partners including Constance Hospitality Management, Radisson Hotels Mauritius, STAGE'IN, and Impact Production and Events by Bedouin. Together, they promoted Mauritius as a premium destination for business events, incentive travel, executive retreats, destination weddings and international conferences.

Throughout the three-day event, the Mauritius stand welcomed a strong flow of international buyers, event planners, corporate decision-makers, airline partners and media representatives. Numerous business meetings and networking engagements generated valuable opportunities to strengthen Mauritius' visibility and competitiveness within the European and international MICE markets.

Strong Pipeline of New Opportunities

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IMEX Frankfurt 2026 generated a number of promising opportunities that support Mauritius' continued growth in the MICE and high-value tourism segments. Discussions explored the potential hosting of an international luxury event in Mauritius, the organisation of familiarisation visits for industry professionals, and increased destination promotion across GCC markets.

The event also opened prospects within the destination weddings sector, experiential tourism offerings, and international media collaborations aimed at strengthening Mauritius' visibility in key source markets. In addition, the destination received enquiries regarding its MICE infrastructure and event capabilities from buyers across Australia, Austria, Singapore and several African countries, reflecting growing international interest in Mauritius as a business events destination.

A Destination on the Rise

Mauritius highlighted its unique blend of world-class hospitality, modern event infrastructure, seamless air connectivity and immersive destination experiences. From luxury resorts and conference facilities to bespoke incentive programmes combining culture, nature and adventure, the island continues to diversify its tourism offering and attract high-value business events. Participation at IMEX Frankfurt forms part of Mauritius' broader strategy to expand into emerging tourism segments and reinforce its reputation as a versatile destination where business and leisure converge.

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At resumption of the event, the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority stated: "Mauritius continues to strengthen its position as a premier MICE destination, offering world-class event facilities, authentic experiences and the exceptional hospitality that sets the island apart."

With a strong pipeline of prospective partnerships, event opportunities and market leads generated during IMEX Frankfurt 2026, Mauritius is well positioned to accelerate its growth within the global business events industry and further establish itself as the leading MICE destination in the Indian Ocean.