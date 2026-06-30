Rwanda: Bugesera - Unpacking Investment Opportunities Around New Airport

As construction of the new Kigali International Airport in Bugesera advances toward its planned opening in 2028, the government has unveiled a broad range of investment opportunities within the planned Airport City and surrounding areas.

Charles Habonimana, Managing Director of Rwanda Airports Company, said the more than $2 billion airport project is only one component of the wider Airport City development.

ALSO READ: Construction of Rwanda's new airport in Bugesera

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"Business naturally follows an airport, and our objective is to connect Rwanda to the world," he said, noting that Kigali International Airport currently handles up to two million passengers annually, while the new airport is being built to accommodate 14 million passengers in two phases.

The first phase, implemented in two stages, will initially serve five million passengers before expanding to eight million.

Spanning more than 2,000 hectares, Airport City will require significant private investment in hotels, restaurants, staff housing, logistics facilities and other supporting services beyond the airport itself.

Designated commercial zones will also include entertainment, sports, cultural and innovation hubs.

"We invite investors to participate in developing these areas alongside the airport," Habonimana said.

Supporting infrastructure, including an expressway linking Kigali to the airport, dedicated logistics roads and cargo access routes, is also under construction. The airport is expected to handle more than 150,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

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Habonimana urged local investors to seize the opportunities early rather than wait for foreign investors.

Logistics and healthcare

Ronald Kabagambe, an Investment Marketing Analyst at the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), said Airport City will stimulate investment in warehousing, cold-chain logistics, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services and aviation manufacturing.

The logistics sector offers opportunities in cargo handling, refrigerated storage, industrial warehousing, distribution centres and last-mile transport services.

A planned medical city will create demand for hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturing and specialised healthcare services.

With Bugesera's existing health facilities largely providing primary care, opportunities exist for diagnostic and imaging centres, mother-and-child health clinics, dental and eye care facilities, and wellness centres serving Nyamata and neighbouring urban areas.

Hospitality and tourism

Kabagambe said Bugesera's accommodation capacity--six hotels, 11 motels and 50 lodges--falls well short of the anticipated demand from airport passengers, businesses and workers.

"Bugesera has very few three- and four-star hotels despite hosting the new international airport and the Bugesera Special Economic Zone," he said.

Demand is expected to rise for conference hotels near the airport and Special Economic Zone to host corporate, government and regional events.

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Bugesera's nine lakes and three major rivers also offer untapped eco-tourism opportunities, including lakeside resorts, boating, sport fishing, birdwatching, kayaking, sailing, floating restaurants and boat safaris.

The Gashora wetlands, home to more than 50 bird species, present opportunities for guided nature trails, interpretation centres and related hospitality investments.

Private investors are already expanding operations.

Rashyd Shodzha Aldin, co-investor in Eagle View Farm & Lake Retreat in Gashora, said the agro-tourism project will increase its accommodation capacity from six to 20 rooms next month.

"We receive about 300 visitors every week. The project has created 744 construction jobs, 43 permanent positions and 100 casual farming jobs," he said.

Roger Nziza, founder of Ubumuntu Resort, said the facility plans to double its current 14 rooms while introducing luxury boats on the lake.

Vaness Umwizerwa, founder of Bugesera Lake Resort, said improving access roads and establishing hospitality training centres would help unlock the area's tourism potential.

Cultural tourism

Bugesera also offers opportunities in cultural tourism through its royal heritage circuit.

Sites such as King Ruganzu II Ndoli's stone seat on Rebero Hill and Rwabanyanga Cave could be developed with interpretive trails, signage and guided tours.

Mbyo Reconciliation Village, one of Rwanda's nationally recognised reconciliation villages, already features on tour itineraries and offers visitors a unique reconciliation experience.

Located about 30 kilometres from Kigali, Bugesera is well positioned for cultural day trips combining heritage sites, reconciliation tourism, local crafts and lakeside experiences.

Real estate, energy and transport

Urban housing demand is projected to grow by 5.1 per cent, creating opportunities for residential estates in Nyamata, Rilima, Ngeruka and Gashora.

Commercial developments such as business parks, retail centres and hotels are also expected around Airport City and Nyamata town.

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Construction materials, including stone, sand and clay, present additional investment opportunities to support the district's expanding infrastructure.

In the energy sector, more than 10,000 households are targeted for off-grid solar systems, while opportunities also exist in LPG distribution and filling plants.

Rapid growth in traffic along the Kigali-Nyamata-Airport corridor is creating demand for EV charging stations, integrated service hubs and battery-swapping stations for electric motorcycles.

Agriculture

Bugesera plans to expand small-scale irrigation from 500 hectares to 3,377 hectares and develop 3,000 hectares under hillside irrigation.

More than 42,000 hectares have been earmarked for food production, focusing on horticulture, rice, cassava, beans, maize and poultry.

The district also plans to expand the Gako Beef project, increase milk collection centres and boost fish production.

Laurien Benedata, Chairperson of the Private Sector Federation in Eastern Province, said the new road linking Ngoma District to the Southern Province presents significant opportunities in agricultural logistics and transport.

She noted that post-harvest losses--estimated at between 15 and 60 per cent depending on the crop--highlight the need for investment in cold-chain infrastructure and modern post-harvest management systems.