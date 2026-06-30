Rwanda: Work Pressure and Its Strain On Men's Mental Health

opinion

Work-related stress is becoming an increasingly heavy burden for many men. Long working hours, demanding workloads, and the pressure to perform leave little time to recover before the responsibilities of family life begin.

ALSO READ: The hidden mental toll of money worries

Some take on extra work to make ends meet. Others move between jobs, school, family duties. It builds up throughout the day, and there is rarely a point where it stops.

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Data from the Rwanda Mental Health Survey 2018 shows that 16.6 percent of men have experienced at least one mental disorder.

ALSO READ: Breaking the silence: Men's mental health

Many men do not seek help at all. Others wait until later, when sleep is already affected, energy drops, or relationships begin to strain. The idea of staying strong despite the pressure still influences many of those decisions.

Men who eventually seek medical care often report headaches, persistent fatigue, sleep disturbances, and irritability--symptoms frequently associated with prolonged, unmanaged work-related stress.

ALSO READ: Men and mental health: What's holding the healing process?

The pressures themselves are not unusual, as many men deal with demanding jobs, financial responsibilities, and family obligations in everyday life.

The difficulty comes in how they are handled; social expectations still push many men toward silence, where endurance is seen as strength, and speaking about strain is avoided.

Workplaces add pressure, with high productivity demands in different sectors. In many environments, performance is valued more than well-being. Even where mental health discussions exist, many workplaces still lack safe spaces where stress can be raised without fear of judgment.

How stress builds toward burnout

Stress does not appear in the same way for everyone. It can start with anxiety, restlessness, or mood changes. Over time, fatigue, headaches, and sleep problems may follow, without a clear medical cause.

At times, behaviour begins to change as well, with withdrawal from others, irritability, reduced focus, lower output, and increased use of alcohol.

These signs do not appear all at once, and many continue working through them, believing they can manage without support. Over time, the pressure builds and normal functioning becomes difficult. Burnout sets in when there is no relief and no space to recover.

Silence around men's stress

From an early age, many men are taught to stay composed and not show emotional difficulty. That expectation carries into adulthood and affects how stress is handled.

Work culture follows the same approach, with productivity placed first and exhaustion becoming normalised. Stress is most often handled alone rather than raised, and help usually comes later, after performance drops, relationships change, or physical health is affected.

Stress extends beyond the workplace

Work-related stress rarely stays at work. It often follows people home, affecting communication, patience, and relationships. Conversations become shorter, tempers wear thin, and emotional distance grows.

What begins as workplace pressure can gradually affect every aspect of life at home. Mental health influences daily decisions, relationships, and the ability to function effectively.

Warning signs that deserve attention

Some signs suggest that stress has progressed beyond normal workplace pressure. These include losing interest in activities once enjoyed, persistent anxiety, feelings of loneliness, difficulty concentrating, unusual irritability, sleep problems, increased alcohol use, social withdrawal, and reduced productivity.

A single symptom may not be cause for concern. However, when several occur together and persist over time, they may indicate the need for support.

Managing stress

Mental health is an essential part of overall health. It influences how people work, relate to others, and manage everyday responsibilities. When it is neglected, recovery becomes more difficult, and the demands of daily life become harder to manage.

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Men carry responsibilities at home, at work, and within their communities, and meeting those responsibilities depends on maintaining good health. Recognising and addressing stress early makes those demands easier to manage.

Talking to someone you trust can reduce feelings of isolation and create an opportunity to seek help. Support from family, colleagues, and workplaces plays an important role in encouraging people to seek care before problems become more severe.

Workplaces should foster environments where stress can be discussed openly without fear of judgment. Creating such spaces allows concerns to be addressed earlier, helping people maintain their well-being and ability to perform effectively.

The writer is a medical doctor and a passionate public health advocate.