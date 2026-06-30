Kenya: Talanta Stadium Declared Protected Area, Public Access Restricted

30 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The government has declared Talanta Sports City a protected area, barring members of the public from accessing the facility without prior approval from the relevant authorities.

In a Gazette Notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen invoked Section 3(1) of the Protected Areas Act to designate the stadium as a protected area.

"(1) Talanta Sports City, situated in the place described in the Schedule hereto, is declared to be a protected area for the purposes of the Protected Areas Act."

The notice further states that no person will be allowed to enter the facility without permission from the Cabinet Secretary or the prescribed authority.

"(2) No person shall be in Talanta Sports City without the permission of the Cabinet Secretary or the prescribed authority."

The notice also grants oversight powers to the Director-General of Sports Kenya.

Also known as the Raila Odinga International Stadium, the Sh45.8 billion facility is a 60,000-seat FIFA-standard stadium under construction at Jamhuri Grounds along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The stadium, being built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), is expected to host football, rugby and other major sporting events, including matches during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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