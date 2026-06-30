Tanzania: Dar City, Pazi, Tausi Royals Maintain BDL Unbeaten Runs

Dar es Salaam — DEFENDING Champions Dar City Basketball Club stretched their unbeaten run in the Basketball Dar es Salaam League (BDL) to seven consecutive victories after cruising to a commanding 74-46 win over Vijana City Bulls at Don Bosco Upanga over the weekend.

Coached by Mohamed Mbwana, Dar City took control from the opening quarter, racing to a 23-7 lead before maintaining their dominance with quarter scores of 18-14, 10-14 and 23-11 to seal another convincing victory.

Ally Abdallah led the defending champions with 17 points, while Isaya Aswile scored a gamehigh 18 points for Vijana City Bulls, although his efforts were not enough to prevent his side's defeat.

Elsewhere, Pazi Basketball Club, coached by Evarist Mapunda and Assistant Coach, Ramadhani Kalemaa, also preserved their perfect record with a convincing 74-55 victory over Ukonga Kings.

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Pazi remain one of only two unbeaten teams in the league, having won all seven of their matches to collect 14 points, level with Dar City.

However, they sit behind league leaders Stein Warriors, who top the standings with 15 points from eight matches.

Pazi edged the opening quarter 18-16 before pulling away with scores of 14-8, 20-18 and 22-13 in the remaining quarters.

Erick Lugora paced the winners with 18 points, while Robert Jasire added 14. Romuald Kosgey was Ukonga Kings' top scorer with 15 points.

In the women's category, Tausi Royals extended their impressive run to seven straight victories after recording the biggest win of the weekend, crushing UDSM Queens 123-41.

The Royals, coached by Daudi Maiga, stormed to a 40-10 firstquarter lead before extending their advantage with a 28-6 second quarter to take complete control heading into halftime. They continued their dominance after the break, winning the final two quarters 32- 14 and 23-11.

Aailiyah Havyarimana led the scoring with 27 points, while Tumaini Ndossi added 26 to inspire Tausi Royals to another emphatic victory.

In another match, Joas Maheta's side, Pazi Queens, defeated Mgulani Queens 58-30, while Prisons Queens staged a strong fourthquarter comeback to edge Kigamboni Queens 74-68.

DB Troncatti enjoyed a perfect weekend, defeating Ukonga Queens 68-46 before producing a ruthless 119-20 victory over Kurasini Divas.