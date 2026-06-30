Tanzania Confirms Drop in Fuel Prices Tomorrow, July 1, 2026

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has confirmed that fuel prices will officially decrease from tomorrow, July 1, 2026, providing relief to motorists, businesses and households following recent developments in the global oil market.

The confirmation was made today, June 30, 2026, by the Communications Office of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), saying the promise remains exactly as it announced earlier on June 26, 2026, by the Energy Minister, Deogratius Ndejembi.

Responding to an inquiry from Daily News, an EWURA communications official referred to the minister's earlier statement, saying the announcement was "very clear," effectively confirming that the reduction in fuel prices will take effect as scheduled tomorrow.

The confirmation follows remarks made by Minister Ndejembi, who announced that domestic fuel prices were expected to decline due to easing international petroleum prices and lower import costs. The move is expected to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene sold across the country.

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The expected price cut is likely to ease transport and production costs, offering relief to consumers and businesses that have been grappling with high fuel prices in recent months. Fuel prices are a key driver of inflation in Tanzania, influencing transportation, food distribution and the overall cost of doing business.

EWURA is expected to release the official fuel price cap schedule detailing the new maximum pump prices that will become effective tomorrow. The regulator reviews fuel prices monthly, taking into account international market trends, exchange rate movements, import premiums, taxes and distribution costs.

The latest reduction reflects the government's efforts to ensure that domestic fuel prices correspond with changes in the global oil market while protecting consumers from unnecessary price increases.

The announcement is expected to be welcomed by transport operators, manufacturers, farmers and ordinary consumers, as lower fuel costs could contribute to reduced operating expenses and moderate the prices of goods and services across the economy.