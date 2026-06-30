Tanzania: Spotlight Falls On Gawio

Dar es Salaam — THE spotlight will be at the State House in Dar Salaam today, as President Samia Suluhu Hassan presides over the much-anticipated Gawio Day 2026.

This flagship event is expected to demonstrate how Tanzania's State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) are emerging as powerful engines of economic transformation.

With the government targeting 1.5 tri/- in dividends and statutory contributions from 308 SOEs this year, today's event is set to underline growing confidence in the commercial strength and profitability of public investments.

Now, firmly established as the government's premier accountability platform, Gawio Day measures the performance of public investments, while showcasing how state-owned enterprises are generating value for the nation.

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Held under the theme "Public Investment with Results: A Pillar of a Competitive Economy and Sustainable Development Towards Dira 2050," the event will see President Samia receive dividends and statutory contributions from public institutions and companies in which, the government owns shares.

Outstanding institutions will also be honoured for excellence in financial performance, innovation, governance and accountability.

Beyond the ceremonial presentation of dividends, Gawio Day serves as a powerful reminder of how strategic public investments are translating into tangible national development.

It highlights the returns generated from government assets, reinforces transparency and accountability in public enterprise management and demonstrates the growing contribution of SOEs to economic growth and sustainable development.

This year's event comes against the backdrop of record-breaking returns from government investments.

During the 2024/25 financial year, public institutions contributed an unprecedented 1.028tri/- in dividends and statutory payments--representing a remarkable 68 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR) expects all 308 public institutions and companies in which the government holds minority shares to honour their statutory obligations.

The revenue collected will finance priority sectors including education, healthcare, water, energy and infrastructure. while easing pressure on public finances.

With government investments now valued at approximately 92tri/-, the performance of SOEs has become increasingly critical to Tanzania's fiscal sustainability and long-term economic prosperity.

Under Dira 2050, public enterprises are expected to evolve from institutions dependent on government support into commercially driven, profitable and financially independent organisations capable of partnering with the private sector to accelerate industrialisation, innovation and productivity.

The blueprint positions efficient SOEs as strategic catalysts for economic expansion, supporting Tanzania's ambition to quadruple its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to one trillion US dollars by 2050.

President Samia's far-reaching reform agenda has already strengthened corporate governance, financial discipline and accountability across public institutions, while promoting innovation, operational efficiency and diversified revenue generation.

Minister of State in the President's Office--Planning and Investment, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, has repeatedly stressed that public investments must deliver measurable results and meaningful benefits to citizens, insisting that effective and accountable management of public assets remains essential for achieving the aspirations of Dira 2050.

Meanwhile, the OTR has intensified reforms through performance contracts for chief executives, stronger monitoring systems, enhanced financial and commercial analysis, improved corporate governance and continuous performance evaluations aimed at maximising returns from government investments.

Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu has also sent a strong warning to underperforming institutions, saying persistent failure to deliver results could trigger restructuring.

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Speaking during a special interview in Dar es Salaam over the weekend ahead of Gawio Day, Mr Mchechu said public institutions exist to create value for Tanzanians--not to depend indefinitely on government support. "Our institutions must meet the profit targets we set. Any leader who consistently fails to deliver dividends over a prolonged period is simply not fit for the job," he said.

For policymakers, investors and development partners, today's Gawio Day will provide an important barometer of the success of public investment reforms and the readiness of SOEs to power Tanzania's next phase of economic transformation.

For ordinary Tanzanians, however, every dividend presented to President Samia tells a much bigger story. It represents more classrooms, better hospitals, improved roads, expanded water projects, reliable electricity and stronger public services, illustrating how well-managed public investments are directly improving people's lives while laying the foundation for a prosperous Tanzania envisioned under Dira 2050.