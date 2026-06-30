Tanzania: Udom Develops Seat Belt Monitoring System

Dodoma — IN a major step towards improving road safety through home-grown innovation, fourthyear students at the University of Dodoma (UDOM) have developed a smart digital system capable of detecting passengers who fail to fasten seat belts on long-distance buses and instantly alerting drivers and conductors.

The innovation, dubbed the Wireless Seat Belt Monitoring and Alert System, is expected to enhance passenger safety while supporting Tanzania's digital transformation agenda.

The system is designed to reduce deaths and injuries caused by road traffic accidents by ensuring compliance with seat belt regulations throughout journeys.

It was unveiled during the College of Informatics and Virtual Education (CIVE) Research and Innovation Week, where students showcased digital solutions aimed at addressing real-life national challenges.

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One of the student innovators, Vicent Zakaria, said the project was inspired by the growing number of passengers who ignore seat belt requirements despite their proven importance in reducing fatalities and serious injuries in road crashes.

He explained that the system operates in three stages. It first detects whether a seat is occupied by a passenger, luggage or vacant. It then checks whether the passenger has properly fastened the seat belt and further identifies attempts to bypass the system by placing the belt behind the body instead of wearing it correctly.

"If the system detects that a passenger has not fastened the seat belt or has attempted to trick the system, it immediately sends an alert showing the seat number to both the driver and conductor so they can ensure compliance with safety requirements," Zakaria said.

Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic, Research and Consultancy, Professor Razack Lokina, said the university encourages final-year students to develop practical innovations that address national challenges while preparing them for the labour market.

He urged students to continue refining their innovations to make them ready for commercialisation and wider public use, noting that locally developed technologies play an important role in advancing Tanzania's digital economy.

Representing the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Director of Systems Development, ICT Services and Compliance, Mohammed Mashaka, said the government is ready to collaborate with innovators whose projects demonstrate practical value and potential for national implementation.

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He advised innovators to ensure their products meet key requirements, including proper identification, strong security features, effective marketing and long-term sustainability to improve their chances of successful deployment.

"We have seen and assessed your innovations. Those whose projects are still under development should continue improving them, while those with mature innovations will have opportunities to work with the government to bring these solutions into practical use," he said. Mr Mashaka said this year's theme, "Digital Innovation for Tanzania 2050: Driving Transformation, Empowering Lives," reflects the country's commitment to building a digital economy through innovation, technology and research.

He added that universities play a critical role in developing solutions that improve public service delivery, enhance road safety and contribute to the goals of the National Development Vision 2050.