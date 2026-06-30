Tanzania: Zfda Destroys 82 Tonnes of Unfit Food Product

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar Food, Drugs and Cosmetics Agency (ZFDA) has destroyed 82 tonnes of food products deemed unfit for human consumption in a move aimed at safeguarding public health and strengthening food safety standards in the Isles.

The destroyed consignment included 78 tonnes of spoiled popcorn maize and four tonnes of assorted expired goods such as sweets, wheat flour and rice. The exercise was carried out at the Kibele dumpsite in collaboration with several government institutions.

Speaking after the destruction, ZFDA Public Relations Officer Ms Fatma Makame Juma said the maize had deteriorated after remaining at the port for an extended period due to delays in completing customs clearance procedures.

She explained that prolonged storage exposed the consignment to pest infestation, leading to a significant loss of quality and rendering it unsafe for human consumption.

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"Whenever products are found to be spoiled or expired, they are not allowed into the market because they pose a serious risk to public health. ZFDA conducts inspections upon receiving such reports, and if the products are confirmed unsafe, we ensure they are destroyed following professional procedures," she said.

Ms Fatma urged importers to complete customs procedures on time to avoid unnecessary delays that can compromise product quality and lead to financial losses.

She also called on traders to regularly inspect goods in their shops and warehouses to identify products nearing expiry or already spoiled, noting that this helps protect consumers and maintain public trust.

"It is the responsibility of every trader to ensure the products they sell are safe. They must adhere to proper storage conditions and closely monitor expiry dates," she stressed.

Ms Fatma added that ZFDA will continue conducting routine inspections and take firm legal action against anyone found storing, distributing or selling unsafe products.

She reassured the public that the agency remains committed to ensuring the safety of food, medicines and cosmetics in Zanzibar, and encouraged citizens to report expired or suspicious.

Chief Plant Quarantine Officer from the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Othman Khatib Vuai, confirmed that the maize was inspected and found unfit not only for human consumption but also for animal feed.

He urged agricultural importers to register their products immediately upon arrival at the port to facilitate timely inspection and quality monitoring. Mr Vuai said that proper registration helps prevent the entry of contaminated or pestinfested products that could threaten both public health and the agricultural sector.

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The destruction exercise involved multiple institutions, including the Municipal Council, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Department of Agriculture and the Zanzibar Environmental Management Authority (ZEMA).