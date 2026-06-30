Kenya: Court Remands Man Wanted By UK Over Murder Charge Pending Extradition Hearing

Nairobi — The Milimani Chief Magistrate's Court has ordered a man sought by the United Kingdom government over a murder case to remain in custody pending the hearing and determination of extradition proceedings.

Trial Magistrate Carolyne Mugo directed that suspect Brian Kiprop Kiplangat be remanded at Industrial Area Maximum Prison as the court considers an application seeking his extradition to the UK.

The court declined an application by the suspect seeking release on bail or bond during the pendency of the extradition proceedings.

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According to the court, the extradition application filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions followed a formal request from the United Kingdom government transmitted through Kenya's Attorney General's office.

Prosecutors told the court that the UK authorities are seeking the surrender of Kiplangat to face a murder charge linked to the death of Marianne Kilonzi, who allegedly died in 2025.

The prosecution further stated that the suspect had reportedly been in a relationship with the deceased since 2024.

According to court proceedings, investigators allege that after the woman's death, the suspect fled to Kenya before he was later arrested at the Namanga Border while allegedly attempting to leave the country.

The prosecution also informed the court that the suspect was found in possession of multiple travel documents, which authorities say are still under investigation.

The magistrate directed both the defence and the prosecution to file written submissions ahead of further directions on the matter.

The case will be mentioned on August 4, when the court is expected to issue directions on the hearing of the extradition proceedings.