South Africa: Several People Arrested for Looting and Attempted Looting

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has, since the early hours of this morning, arrested several individuals in connection with incidents of looting and attempted looting reported in various parts of the country, as law enforcement continues to monitor the planned marches taking place nationwide today.

According to the police, policing operations have been effective thus far, with demonstrations remaining largely peaceful across the country. Police have, however, responded to isolated incidents of looting and attempted looting.

"Police remain on high alert, with heightened deployments in place to ensure public safety, protect businesses and critical infrastructure and maintaining law and order.

"Members deployed across the country have been instructed to act swiftly and decisively against anyone who engages in criminal activities, including looting, attempted looting, public violence, malicious damage to property, intimidation or any other unlawful conduct.

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"We urge citizens to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly and to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful.

"Those who choose to exploit the marches to commit criminal acts will face the full might of the law. Police will continue to identify, arrest, and prosecute all those responsible for criminal conduct," Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said.

On Monday evening, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (Natjoints) chairperson, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, warned that where criminality presents itself, law enforcement agencies would respond swiftly, proportionately and decisively within the confines of the law.

Mosikili said specialised operational units were ready to respond at a moment's notice.

Mosikili warned those who intend to break the law that "they should not test the resolve of the State".

"To those who intend to demonstrate peacefully, we assure you that your constitutional rights will be protected. To every South African: be confident that your safety remains our highest priority," Mosikili said.

She said contingency plans had been tested and law enforcement was ready, adding that the Air Wing would provide aerial surveillance and operational support wherever required.

"There is a clear distinction between exercising democratic rights and committing criminal offences. Anyone who crosses that line must expect the full and immediate consequences of the law," she said.

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Mosikili said no dangerous weapons including firearms, knives and traditional weapons will be allowed in terms of Section 17 of the Constitution.

"The State will act decisively against any person who seeks to exploit demonstrations to commit acts of lawlessness," she said.