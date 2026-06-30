South Africa: Police Arrest Five for Breaking in to Tuck Shop

30 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Five people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a tuck shop in Woody Glen, on the outskirts of Hammarsdale, as authorities have heightened security during protests against illegal immigration across KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli commended police and other law enforcement agencies for the swift arrests, saying criminal activity would not be tolerated under the guise of protest.

"We acknowledge and respect that civil society has the right to protest and voice their concerns. However, we urge all those participating in today's marches against illegal immigration to do so within the prescript of the law," Ntuli said.

He described the arrests as a warning to anyone considering engaging in criminal behaviour.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The arrest in Woody Glen is a stern warning to everyone that we will not tolerate any acts of criminality. We cannot and will not allow anarchy and lawlessness to be the order of the day," he said.

Ntuli said law enforcement agencies, private security companies and community safety structures had been deployed to monitor the area throughout the day and would continue maintaining a visible presence to ensure law and order.

The Premier also announced that the provincial government had established a rapid response nerve centre in Durban and similar centres in all district municipalities to coordinate a swift response to any incidents of crime or unrest.

In addition, all members of the provincial executive council have been deployed to their respective districts to work with local leadership in preventing disruptions.

Ntuli said the coordinated deployment was aimed at reinforcing the rule of law across KwaZulu-Natal during the protests and beyond.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.