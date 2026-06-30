Sudan Army and Allied Forces Claim Gains in Blue Nile and Darfur

The Joint Force, aligned with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), announced on Monday that it had captured the strategic Chadian border town of Kolbus locality in West Darfur state after clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), while the SAF claimed fresh territorial gains in Blue Nile state.

Videos published by Joint Force officers and soldiers showed fighters inside Kolbus locality, about 160 kilometres north of El Geneina on the border with Chad, declaring that they had taken control of the town.

The capture of Kolbus locality follows the Joint Force's seizure of Abu Gamra in Karnoi locality located in North Darfur state, two days earlier. The RSF is reported to have recently consolidated its control over Ambro locality and neighbouring villages in North Darfur.

Darfur Regional Governor Minni Arko Minnawi said the SAF, the Joint Force and allied Popular Resistance fighters had captured Kolbus locality with local support, adding that the RSF suffered heavy losses during the fighting.

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West Darfur Governor Bahar El Din Karama, who is based in Port Sudan, said Joint Force units seized the town after fierce battles and pledged to continue military operations until government-aligned forces regain control of the entire state.

He described Kolbus locality as a strategically important location that would serve as a base for expanding military operations and supporting efforts to restore security across West Darfur. Despite the latest advances, the RSF continues to control most of the Darfur region.

The Joint Force retains control of Karnoi and El Tina localities in North Darfur, while the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) controls Tawila locality and parts of the Jebel Marra massif.

Sources within the military told Radio Dabanga the SAF had advanced south of Blue Nile state and recaptured the strategic areas of Magja and Surkum in a coordinated operation aimed at securing the route towards El Kurmuk.

The sources said the RSF attempted to halt the SAF's advance by trying to encircle Sali in El Kurmuk, but SAF forces pressed forward and launched a major assault around El Kurmuk on Sunday, reportedly capturing several military vehicles.

Magja and Surkum had previously fallen under the control of the RSF and their allied forces, Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz El Hilu, before being retaken by the SAF.

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Blue Nile remains divided between the SAF, the RSF and the SPLM-N, with fighting intensifying since January. According to the International Organization for Migration, the renewed clashes have displaced more than 10,000 people.