South Africa: Undocumented Malawian Nationals Processed At Ethekwini Repatriation Site

More than 15 000 undocumented Malawian nationals had been processed at the temporary Durban Drive-In repatriation site in eThekwini before operations were relocated to Musina in Limpopo.

Since early June, eThekwini Municipality has provided humanitarian assistance to undocumented Malawian nationals in line with its constitutional and humanitarian responsibilities.

In a statement on Monday, eThekwini Mayor Councillor Cyril Xaba said the city had closed the temporary Durban Drive-In repatriation site, following the relocation of undocumented Malawian nationals to Musina.

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The individuals were initially accommodated in Sherwood before being moved to the Durban Drive-In site to improve operational efficiency.

The relocation followed concerns that the Sherwood facility had reached capacity, creating potential health and safety risks.

The larger Drive-In site enabled the government to improve processing while providing more suitable temporary accommodation.

"The repatriation operation gained momentum after the Department of Home Affairs and the Government of Malawi agreed to facilitate voluntary repatriation, replacing the lengthy deportation process that required court proceedings.

"Government further accelerated the process by extending the jurisdiction of the Musina Refugee Reception Office near the Beitbridge Border Post to undertake verification and processing," the city said.

All logistical arrangements were put in place to facilitate the onward repatriation of Malawian nationals through the Government of Malawi, the United Nations, and the International Organisation for Migration.

Musina will now serve as another temporary repatriation processing centre, allowing the operation to continue after the temporary Durban Drive-In site was closed and its infrastructure dismantled.

Mayor Xaba reaffirmed the Municipality's commitment to working with all spheres of government and humanitarian partners in responding to complex humanitarian situations, while safeguarding the dignity, safety and well-being of all affected persons.

The Mayor thanked all spheres of government, community members, non-profit and faith-based organisations, volunteers, law enforcement agencies, Municipal officials, and partner organisations for their commitment and cooperation throughout the operation.

He also expressed special appreciation to the residents and businesses of Sherwood and Ward 26, as well as community crime prevention structures, for their patience, understanding and support during this period.

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"We fully appreciate the inconvenience that residents and businesses had to endure. As I have indicated before, this was an unforeseen situation that required an urgent humanitarian response.

"Through the tireless efforts of government officials, volunteers, and our partners from various non-profit and faith-based organisations, we ensured that the repatriation process was conducted in a humane, safe, and lawful manner," Xaba said.