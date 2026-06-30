Egypt: Somalia Chairs Meeting of African Ambassadors in Cairo to Strengthen Continental Cooperation

Cairo — Somalia chaired the regular meeting of the Group of African Ambassadors in Cairo on Tuesday, with diplomats discussing ways to strengthen continental cooperation and deepen diplomatic coordination among African nations.

Somalia's ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the Arab League, Ali Abdi Aware, presided over the meeting, which brought together ambassadors and representatives from several African countries.

The discussions focused on reviewing the group's activities, identifying shared priorities for the coming period and enhancing cooperation among African states on diplomatic and regional issues.

Opening the meeting, Aware said it was an honor for Somalia to chair the gathering and highlighted the country's historical role in promoting African unity. He reaffirmed Mogadishu's commitment to strengthening cooperation and regional integration across the continent.

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The ambassador also briefed participants on Somalia's progress in peacebuilding, institutional reforms, economic development and foreign relations, describing the efforts as part of the country's long-term Vision 2060 development strategy.

During the meeting, Somalia's embassy in Cairo presented a documentary highlighting the federal government's achievements, investment opportunities, economic growth and long-term development plans under Vision 2060.

African diplomats welcomed Somalia's hosting of the meeting and praised the country's progress in state-building, economic development and efforts to strengthen regional and continental cooperation, according to a statement issued after the talks.

Aware thanked the participating ambassadors for what he described as constructive discussions and expressed hope for closer diplomatic coordination and stronger African unity.