South Africa: Somali Embassy Urges Calm As South Africa Braces for Anti-Immigrant Protests

30 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Johannesburg — Somalia's embassy in South Africa has urged Somali nationals to remain calm and rely only on official information amid growing concerns over anti-immigrant protests planned across the country.

In a statement, the embassy said that as of June 30, 2026, there was no new government policy or security directive specifically targeting Somalis or foreign nationals living in South Africa.

The mission said South African authorities had reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the rights, dignity and safety of everyone in the country, regardless of nationality or immigration status, and stressed that acts of xenophobia, discrimination or violence would not be tolerated.

The embassy also advised members of the Somali community to avoid unverified reports circulating on social media and instead follow updates issued by official institutions.

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The statement came as South Africa faces heightened tensions following calls by anti-immigration groups for nationwide protests against undocumented migrants.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government would act firmly against any attempts to undermine public order and warned that the right to protest does not include intimidation, violence or acts of vigilantism.

Authorities have instructed security agencies to closely monitor the situation and respond swiftly to any incidents that could threaten peace and stability, amid fears that the planned demonstrations could trigger xenophobic attacks.

The planned protests, called for June 30, have heightened anxiety among migrant communities following previous outbreaks of anti-foreigner violence in South Africa.

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