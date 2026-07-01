Sudan: UN Relief Chief Sounds Alarm Over Escalating Violence in Sudan's North Kordofan

Statement on Sudan by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher

I am again sounding the alarm on the escalating violence and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan's North Kordofan region. We cannot allow El Obeid to become another El Fasher.

Intensifying drone attacks are killing civilians across the region, and the risk of deeper human suffering is rising. Hundreds of thousands of civilians are in El Obeid, including many displaced by fighting elsewhere.

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Drone strikes are disrupting access to lifesaving drinking water and electricity. With the rainy season approaching, safe water is critical to reduce the risk of cholera and other deadly waterborne diseases.

The humanitarian community is working around the clock to help people in El Obeid - a vital hub for relief operations across the region.

I call for an immediate end to attacks, including drone attacks, on populated areas and critical civilian infrastructure. Civilians who wish to leave El Obeid must be able to do so safely. Whether they leave or remain, they must be protected and have access to essentials for survival.

Humanitarian workers must be able to move safely and without impediment to reach people in need.

All parties to the conflict have clear obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians, including humanitarians, and to facilitate rapid, unhindered humanitarian relief.

Too often in this brutal war, clear warnings have been ignored. Civilians have paid the price. The international community must make itself heard. We cannot say we were not warned.