Liberia: Over 1,000 Affected By Flooding, Ndma Reports

By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, July 1, 2026 - The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) says more than 1,000 people have been affected by flooding across several parts of Liberia as heavy rainfall continues to impact communities nationwide.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, NDMA Executive Director Ansu Dulleh said preliminary assessments, field monitoring and drone surveys indicate that several communities have experienced flooding, affecting thousands of residents directly and indirectly.

He said the agency is continuing to verify the figures but noted that women, children, older persons and people living with disabilities are among the most vulnerable groups affected.

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"While we are still verifying these findings, field visits and drone surveys suggest that several thousand residents have been affected, either directly or indirectly," Dulleh said.

According to him, the flooding has damaged homes and household property, temporarily displaced families, contaminated water sources, disrupted transportation and economic activities, and increased the risk of waterborne diseases.

He added that some community infrastructure has also been damaged.

The NDMA warned that the situation could worsen as the Liberia Meteorological Service has forecast continued heavy rainfall in the coming weeks.

The agency identified low-lying coastal communities, wetlands, riverside settlements and areas with poor drainage as being at the greatest risk of additional flooding.

In response, Dulleh said the NDMA has activated its national flood preparedness and response plan in collaboration with government institutions and humanitarian partners.

He said assessment teams have been deployed to affected communities, flood-prone areas have been mapped, and data collection is ongoing to guide emergency response efforts.

According to him, county and district disaster management committees have also been activated to coordinate operations and share information under the national disaster management framework.

The agency is conducting public awareness campaigns through social media and community networks to educate residents on flood preparedness, evacuation procedures and safety measures.

Dulleh said emergency relief supplies are being pre-positioned where possible, safe locations are being identified for displaced families, and humanitarian assistance is being coordinated for affected households.

Search and rescue efforts are also being coordinated with emergency responders, security agencies and local authorities.

The NDMA is working closely with several government institutions, including the Ministries of Local Government, Public Works and Health, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, the Liberia National Fire Service, the Armed Forces of Liberia, the Liberia National Police and the Liberia National Red Cross Society.

The agency is also collaborating with development and humanitarian partners to strengthen preparedness, improve emergency response capacity and support disaster risk reduction initiatives.

Looking beyond the immediate emergency, Dulleh said the NDMA's recovery strategy will focus on strengthening community resilience, improving drainage and flood-control infrastructure, promoting risk-informed land-use planning, restoring livelihoods, expanding community-based disaster management and enhancing early warning systems.

He attributed the increasing frequency and severity of flooding to the effects of climate change and urged citizens to help reduce flood risks by keeping drainage systems clear, avoiding construction in swamps and waterways, disposing of waste properly and complying with environmental regulations.

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Dulleh said the NDMA is also working with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Liberia Land Authority, the Ministry of Public Works and the National Housing Authority to discourage settlements in flood-prone areas.

He emphasized that data collection and verification are continuing to ensure that relief assistance reaches the most vulnerable households.

"The data collection is ongoing. Once it is completed and verified, relief assistance will follow," Dulleh said.

He reaffirmed the agency's commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding livelihoods and coordinating the national response, adding that the NDMA will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates.