Botswana: Government Urges Calm As Tensions Rise Over South Africa's Anti-Immigration Protests

Molepolole — As South Africa marked June 30 amid heightened anti-immigration protests, the Government of Botswana has assured citizens living in the neighbouring country that those with valid immigration documents have nothing to fear, while urging all Batswana to remain law-abiding, avoid protest hotspots and follow the laws of their host country.

The assurance comes as anxiety spread across South Africa ahead of nationwide demonstrations organised by anti-illegal immigration groups, including March and March, which have been calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. Although a widely circulated "June 30 deadline" gained traction on social media, the South African government has repeatedly stated that it never issued such an ultimatum and distanced itself from the viral notice, while deploying thousands of police officers and placing the military on standby to prevent violence.

In an interview, Botswana's High Commissioner to South Africa Dr Sanji Monageng, said Botswana had not received any formal diplomatic communication from Pretoria directing foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

"There has never been any official communication to individual embassies. Such matters are addressed through official public platforms. The South African government appealed to everyone to uphold peace," she said.

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Dr Monageng stressed that Botswana citizens who were legally residing, studying, working or conducting business in South Africa remained protected.

"Those who possess valid visas, residence permits, work permits or other legal immigration documents are allowed to remain because they are legally in the country," she said.

She however acknowledged that Batswana were naturally affected by the prevailing atmosphere because they formed part of the wider foreign community residing in South Africa.

According to Dr Monageng, Botswana's diplomatic missions had received enquiries from concerned citizens but had not recorded widespread panic among Batswana.

"People are enquiring and we are keeping our ears on the ground. We advise Batswana to avoid hotspots, stay indoors where necessary and continue observing the laws and procedures of the host country," she said.

She added that Botswana's diplomatic missions remained on alert and were working closely with South African authorities should circumstances require intervention.

"We have security officers who remain in contact with their South African counterparts. We have been putting our heads together to determine what can be done should the need arise."

On possible repatriation assistance, Dr Monageng said every case was assessed individually.

"We treat each case on its own merits. Government has previously assisted vulnerable citizens, including minors and abandoned spouses and where necessary we consult our principals before providing assistance," she said.

Dr Monageng further encouraged Batswana living abroad to register with Botswana diplomatic missions.

She revealed that about 500 Botswana citizens were currently registered with Botswana missions in South Africa adding that registration enabled government to know where citizens are and to provide assistance more effectively during emergencies.

"We continuously engage Batswana through our missions and public awareness campaigns on various media platforms. Registration is important because it helps us know exactly who we are dealing with should any situation arise," she said.

Today's demonstrations followed weeks of growing anti-migrant sentiment fuelled by concerns over unemployment, crime, pressure on public services and illegal immigration. While organisers insist the protests target undocumented migrants, international media reported that fear has spread even among documented foreign nationals, with many staying indoors, businesses closing temporarily and some African governments facilitating voluntary returns for their citizens. South African authorities have repeatedly condemned xenophobic violence and warned that anyone breaking the law would face prosecution.

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The developments have also sparked debate in Botswana. Some citizens argue that South Africa is justified in enforcing its immigration laws, saying rising numbers of undocumented migrants place additional pressure on employment opportunities, healthcare services and other public resources. Others maintain that African countries should uphold the spirit of regional solidarity, arguing that people fleeing hardship deserve compassion and lawful protection, noting that any country could one day find its own citizens seeking refuge elsewhere.

For Botswana, the immediate message remains clear, citizens with legal documentation may remain in South Africa while all Batswana are encouraged to remain vigilant, comply with South African laws and maintain contact with Botswana diplomatic missions should they require assistance.

BOPA