Kenya: Cabinet Orders Nationwide Payroll Cleanup After Sh6.2 Billion Fraud Audit

30 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Cabinet has once again approved sweeping reforms to eliminate payroll fraud across the public service following an audit that uncovered suspected irregularities worth Sh6.2 billion.

A dispatch from State House, Nairobi says the meeting directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate the fraud, dismantle criminal networks manipulating government payroll systems and recover lost public funds.

The audit, conducted across 12 State Departments, revealed unauthorised payroll alterations, irregular payments and weak oversight mechanisms.

Cabinet also ordered a government-wide payroll audit and the rollout of a revamped Integrated Human Resource and Payroll System to strengthen accountability and protect taxpayers' money.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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