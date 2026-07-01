Angola Advocates Union of Extractive Industry in the Diversification of National Economy

Talatona — The chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Gas, Oil and Minerals of Angola (CCIGPMA), Isabel Fonseca, advocated on Thursday in Luanda for the creation of a single platform for the extractive industry, with a view to strengthening cooperation between the oil, gas and mining sectors.

In statements to the press, at the end of the Extractive & Energy Connect meeting, the official stated that the sectors face common challenges and must act in an integrated manner, focusing on areas such as local content, infrastructure, logistics and financing.

According to Isabel Fonseca, Angola is exploring 34 rare minerals, in addition to investing in natural gas, renewable energies and biodiesel, as a way to diversify the economy.

In turn, the vice-president of the Board of Directors of Impretec, Mário Santos, considered that the country is on the path to reindustrialization, based on the modernization of the extractive sector and the enhancement of human capital.

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Bumbar Mining CEO Sebastião Panzo highlighted the importance of the partnership with the Chamber and stated that integration between entrepreneurs and investors is essential to attract financing and strengthen the extractive industry.

The Extractive & Energy Connect, promoted by CCIGPMA, brought together the main players in the extractive and energy sector, at a time when Angola is betting on diversifying its economy.

The initiative fostered dialogue, partnerships and business opportunities in the sector. MAM/GIZ/CS/DAN/DOJ