South Africa: Three Arrested After Nelson Mandela Bay Residents Intervene to Protect Foreign-Owned Shop

Despite heightened tensions and expectations of unrest in parts of the city, Nelson Mandela Bay remained largely calm on Tuesday, 30 June.

While anti-migrant marches drew large crowds in Johannesburg, Durban and elsewhere on Tuesday, the most significant incident in Nelson Mandela Bay ended with residents and private security officers intervening on behalf of a migrant shop owner.

This was in Kwadwesi, where three men were arrested after being detained by members of the public. The police also confiscated a firearm.

Despite heightened tensions and expectations of unrest in parts of the city, Nelson Mandela Bay remained largely calm, amid a heightened police presence and private security operations.

Korsten -- flagged as a major area of concern due to its high concentration of foreign-owned businesses -- started the morning slower than usual.

Amid the tension, one Somali shop owner stood his ground, refusing to prove his legal status to anyone other than law enforcement officials.

"This is my country too. I have no intention of leaving South Africa. Where must I go if I leave here?" said the shop owner, who declined to be named.

"I have been here for over 10 years. I have a family here, and my whole life is here. No one is going to force me to produce any papers. I follow all the rules and employ...