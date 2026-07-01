South Africa: Violence Must Not Overshadow South Africans' Legitimate Concerns On Illegal Immigration

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) commends the overwhelming majority of South Africans who participated peacefully in marches against illegal immigration across the country.

While isolated incidents of lawlessness were reported, including tensions in Germiston and acts of looting in certain areas, these regrettable incidents did not define the character of the nationwide demonstrations. We commend the South African Police Service for acting decisively to contain the situation and for arresting those allegedly responsible for criminal conduct.

The IFP further applauds the organisers of the marches for consistently calling on participants to remain peaceful and law-abiding. Their leadership ensured that thousands of South Africans exercised their constitutional right to protest responsibly, peacefully, and within the confines of the law.

We call on law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant in safeguarding public order, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that criminal elements do not hijack legitimate public demonstrations. South Africa cannot afford a repeat of the devastating July 2021 civil unrest.

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The legitimate concerns of South Africans regarding illegal immigration must not be undermined by violence, intimidation, looting, or any other unlawful conduct. Criminality weakens the credibility of a cause that deserves serious attention from government.

The IFP reiterates its call on African governments to work in close cooperation with the South African Government to expedite the verification and repatriation of foreign nationals who are in the country illegally. This process must be conducted efficiently, lawfully, and in accordance with international obligations.

We remain confident that the State will accord the challenge of illegal immigration the urgency it demands through strengthened border security, effective law enforcement, and the consistent application of South Africa's immigration laws.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029