Uganda: Museveni Sacks Top Works Ministry Officials

At least four senior technocrats at the Ministry of Works and Transport have been removed from office as President Museveni escalates internal accountability measures over persistent complaints about deteriorating road infrastructure.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of the ministry following recent public criticism by the President over the state of roads across the country, where he faulted what he described as administrative inefficiencies and delayed project delivery despite increased budget allocations in the sector.

Highly placed sources within the ministry indicate that the latest shake-up has affected at least four senior technocrats, with indications that Permanent Secretary Waiswa Bageya is among those whose position is under review or possible exit.

The reported dismissals follow a broader restructuring of the Works and Transport docket in recent months, including an adjustment that elevated Fred Byamukama to the Cabinet and the redeployment of Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

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Mr Museveni has in recent public remarks repeatedly emphasised tighter performance monitoring across government ministries, framing his current administrative drive as a "term no sleep" approach, signalling increased pressure on accounting officers and technical heads to deliver measurable results.

The Works and Transport ministry has for years faced criticism over delayed road construction projects, cost escalations, and inconsistent maintenance schedules, issues that have remained central in public debate over government service delivery.

Among the issues that Mr Museveni has picked a bone with include transparency in land valuation for the Busega-Mpigi Expressway expressway where discrepancies in the value of land parcels in the same location and time period, have been noted.

The expressway, spanning 23.7km, is financed through a combination of government funds and a loan from the African Development Bank. Construction stalled in early 2025 due to funding gaps, delaying progress on what is considered a critical link between Kampala and Mpigi.

In December 2025, the African Development Bank approved an additional Shs909 billion to facilitate project completion.

While details of the specific officials affected remain unclear, sources suggest the changes are part of a wider performance review targeting technical leadership in infrastructure agencies under the ministry.

The Nile Post has contacted the Presidency.