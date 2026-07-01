Africa: Thousands of Zimbabweans On Way Back From South Africa As Government Sends Buses to Cape Town, Johannesburg

THOUSANDS of Zimbabweans are on their way back home after government sent hundreds of buses to ferry them from safety camps and consulates in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

They are victims of ongoing anti-immigrant protests by some South Africans who believe that foreigners are taking their job opportunities, bringing in drugs and adding to worsening crime.

Before leaving South Africa, they are being processed in Cape Town and Johannesburg. They will then be transported to Zimbabwe via Beit Bridge Border Post.

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"Three buses with returnees have left Cape Town for the Beitbridge Border Post, a further two buses left Cape Town for Johannesburg for speedier processing of returnees," said the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

"Once processed, the buses will make their way to the Beitbridge Border Post.

"Epping Repatriation Centre still has some 1,000 Zimbabweans who will be ferried home once their processing is complete. Buses are already available for the purpose."

Vigilante groups in South Africa have been promising to flush out foreigners with June 30 set as a deadline for all of them to have left.

Phakelumthakathi, March and March, some members of Operation Dudula and former South African President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party are all in support of the ultimatum.

Adds the statement: "11 buses are on standby at Zimbabwe's Old Chancery where 600 Zimbabweans are being processed pending their departure for Zimbabwe soon after.

"Five more buses are stationed at Power House in Johannesburg where a further 300 Zimbabweans are being processed."