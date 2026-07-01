Malawi: Immigration Services 'Sold to the Highest Bidder' - Ombudsman Exposes Rot, Bribery and Political Capture

The Office of the Ombudsman has delivered a scathing indictment of Malawi's Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, concluding that access to critical immigration services has effectively become a matter of who can pay the most, with corruption, political interference and institutional failure replacing fairness and the rule of law.

In a damning report presented in Lilongwe, Ombudsman Grace Malera paints the picture of a department where the "highest bidder principle" has taken precedence over merit and lawful procedures, leaving ordinary Malawians at the mercy of corrupt officials, politically connected individuals and middlemen.

According to the systemic investigation, the department has been crippled by entrenched corruption, poor leadership, weak governance structures and political interference, creating an environment in which passport processing and other essential services are routinely delayed while those willing to pay bribes receive preferential treatment.

The Ombudsman found that corruption involving some immigration officers and informal agents--popularly known as "dobadobas"--has become deeply embedded in the system. These intermediaries allegedly exploit desperate applicants by demanding extra payments to fast-track services that should be delivered fairly and efficiently, effectively commercialising public services and eroding public confidence in the department.

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The report concludes that these practices have transformed what should be a public service into one where money and influence determine outcomes, leaving law-abiding citizens to endure lengthy waiting periods while those with connections or financial means jump the queue.

Beyond corruption, the investigation exposes a department struggling under outdated immigration laws, chronic staff shortages, weak leadership, inadequate border management and obsolete digital systems. The Ombudsman warns that these institutional weaknesses have not only undermined service delivery but have also created vulnerabilities that could threaten national security.

The report also raises serious concerns over the department's procurement processes, citing irregularities involving Techno Brain FZE and Hitek Systems. According to the findings, poor contract management and governance failures disrupted passport printing services, contributing to the prolonged passport crisis experienced by thousands of Malawians.

The cumulative effect, the Ombudsman says, has been a department unable to fulfil its constitutional mandate while exposing citizens to unnecessary costs, delays and systemic abuse.

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Responding to the findings, Director General of Immigration and Citizenship Services Dennis Chapawo said the department accepts the Ombudsman's recommendations and has committed to implementing the prescribed reforms within the timeframe set by the Ombudsman's office.

The report now places the Immigration Department under intense public scrutiny, with pressure mounting on authorities to dismantle the corruption networks identified by the investigation and restore integrity to one of the country's most critical public institutions.