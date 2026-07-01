Malawi: Pressure Grows On Malawi to Deliver Wash Reforms Amid Funding Shortfalls

Malawi's push to meet global water and sanitation targets by 2030 is facing mounting pressure, with senior officials and development partners warning that the country must accelerate reforms, strengthen accountability and find new ways to finance essential services.

Opening a two-day

Joint WASH Sector Review Meeting in Lilongwe, Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Minister Roza Fatch Mbilizi said Malawi is "at a critical turning point", stressing that the current pace will not deliver Sustainable Development Goal 6 -- universal access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

Mbilizi said President Arthur Peter Mutharika's Presidential Compact on WASH sets out government commitments to 2030, but warned that infrastructure alone will not solve the problem.

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"WASH is about hygiene, dignity and economic development," she said, urging officials to confront what is not working and adopt "bold, transparent" reforms.

She also highlighted climate risks, saying her ministry is likely to be "the most affected" by low rainfall and must prepare for severe impacts on water supply.

Civil society leaders echoed the concerns.

Chandiwira Chisi, chair of the Water, Environment and Sanitation Network, said Malawi is "way behind" on SDG 6 and must reduce its long-standing dependence on donor funding.

"We have to be more creative as a nation," he said, calling for stronger domestic financing and faster implementation of existing reforms.

UNICEF Representative Dr Penelope Campbell said Malawi's most urgent task is to fix systems that already exist.

Many boreholes and water schemes, she noted, are non-functional.

"Making what we have work -- and work for women and children -- is essential," she said.

Campbell described visiting health centres where women give birth without access to clean water.

"Water is life. It is needed for health, nutrition, peace and dignity," she said, adding that sustainability and honest dialogue must guide the sector's next steps.

The review meeting is expected to produce a candid assessment of gaps and a revised set of actions to accelerate progress.

With the Presidential Compact in place, officials say the challenge now is shifting from policy commitments to measurable delivery, reliable infrastructure and financing models Malawi can sustain.