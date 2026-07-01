Sudan: Armed Forces Continue Precision Operations Across Multiple Combat Fronts

KHARTOUM, June 30, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and supporting forces have continued carrying out precision operations across multiple combat fronts. Between June 15, 2026, and the present, they have achieved a series of battlefield successes and inflicted heavy losses on the Al Dagalo terrorist militia and its mercenaries.

Overall, the operations resulted in the destruction of 224 combat vehicles, the seizure of 36 combat vehicles, the downing of one strategic drone, the destruction of two tanks, five military supply trucks, four fuel tankers, two ammunition depots, and two fuel storage facilities, in addition to inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy in personnel and equipment.

North Darfur Front:

The Armed Forces carried out precision operations in the Abu Qamra area, inflicting heavy losses on the terrorist militia in personnel and equipment. The operations resulted in the destruction of 39 combat vehicles and significant casualties among the militia's ranks, including those killed and wounded. Air defenses also shot down an enemy strategic drone north of the town of Al-Tewaisha.

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West Darfur Front:

The Armed Forces conducted a successful precision operation in the town of Kulbus and its surrounding areas, routing the enemy and forcing it to flee. The operation resulted in the destruction of 10 combat vehicles and the seizure of 29 fully equipped combat vehicles after inflicting heavy losses on the militia in personnel and equipment.

North Kordofan Front:

The Armed Forces continued clearance and security operations along the front, destroying 119 combat vehicles, four fuel tankers, five trucks loaded with military supplies, and two fuel storage facilities, while inflicting heavy losses on the militia in personnel and equipment.

South Kordofan Front:

The Armed Forces destroyed 27 combat vehicles and eliminated a number of militia members, while continuing clearance operations and securing the targeted areas.

Blue Nile Front:

The Armed Forces liberated the areas of Sarkam and Maqja following decisive battles that left dozens of militia members killed and wounded. The operations resulted in the destruction of 29 combat vehicles, two tanks, the seizure of 7 combat vehicles, and the destruction of two ammunition depots in Al-Kormuk.

The Sudanese Armed Forces reaffirmed that their operations will continue until every part of the country has been cleared of the Al Dagalo terrorist militia and its collaborators, and security and stability have been restored throughout the nation.