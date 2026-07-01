Rwanda, Egypt Move to Strengthen Ai, Digital Tech Partnership

Rwanda and Egypt are seeking to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and digital skills development as the two countries strengthen their bilateral relations.

The commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting in Cairo between Rwanda's Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, and Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Raafat Hindi, on June 29.

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The talks, attended by Rwanda's Ambassador to Egypt, CG Dan Munyuza, focused on expanding collaboration in digital transformation, AI, innovation and capacity building to support sustainable development across Africa.

A key area of discussion was the development of a shared African approach to responsible, inclusive and development-focused AI. The ministers also explored opportunities to launch joint AI pilot projects in sectors including healthcare, agriculture, government services and local language technologies.

The proposed initiatives are expected to provide practical, technology-driven solutions that improve public service delivery and benefit citizens.

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The two countries also discussed strengthening partnerships between government institutions, universities, research organisations and innovation centres. The collaboration would cover digital government, research, innovation and the exchange of technical expertise to advance both countries' digital transformation agendas.

To formalise the partnership, Rwanda and Egypt agreed to work towards signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on information and communications technology, which will provide a framework for expanded bilateral cooperation.

Ingabire said Rwanda remains committed to working closely with Egypt to advance collaboration in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and digital skills development.

She noted that stronger cooperation would create new opportunities for innovation, knowledge sharing and economic growth.

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The discussions also highlighted the need for closer coordination in regional and international forums on AI governance, with both countries seeking to help shape common African positions on emerging technologies and their responsible use.

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The ministers further reviewed opportunities to collaborate in digital talent development, innovation ecosystems and research, including partnerships with Egyptian institutions specialising in information technology, applied innovation and AI capacity building.

The planned exchanges are expected to facilitate knowledge transfer, strengthen technical expertise and contribute to building Africa's digital workforce.