South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Google Cloud Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officiate the first Google Cloud Summit in Africa at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"The Google Cloud Summit brings together global technology innovators, African policymakers, and industry captains. The event is designed to showcase the transformative potential of Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence," the Presidency said in a statement ahead of the gathering.

The Summit is convened under the theme: "Google Cloud is building for Africa," which will encompass launching new investment announcements in South Africa.

In March this year, President Ramaphosa convened the 6th South Africa Investment Conference under the 3 D's framework, namely: Decarbonisation, Digitisation and Diversification, with the Ease of Doing Business being a cross-cutting theme.

The President also launched the second Presidential investment mobilisation drive with a target of R2 trillion in new investment from 2026 to 2030.

"Google's investment announcements are designed to directly support South Africa's investment drive, advance The Presidency's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) agenda, and reinforce collaborative public-private efforts around AI skilling and national policy development across Sub-Saharan Africa," said the Presidency.